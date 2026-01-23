How Much Does The Lexus GX 550 Cost In 2026 & Why Is It So Pricey?

The mid-sized Lexus GX 550 SUV is one of those vehicles that's actually a bit hard to categorize when you get down to it. It has s a lot of relatives within the Toyota and Lexus truck and SUV family, but also few direct competitors when it comes to other luxury SUVs of its size and type. For some buyers, the relatively modest size of the GX, combined with its high price and truck-like bearing, can make it seem somewhat unappealing, especially if those buyers have been looking at other luxury SUVs in a similar price bracket.

That's why it's important to contextualize exactly what the Lexus GX offers, and why its nearly-$67,000 starting price actually makes a lot of sense in today's market. It's not just that the GX offers the sort of luxury amenities that buyers expect from a modern Lexus-badged SUV, though. The appeal (and uniqueness) of the GX is something that's literally ingrained in the SUV's structure, a rugged, body-on-frame design that draws on Toyota's long history of building some of the toughest and longest-lasting 4x4s in the world.

The origins of the GX-badged Lexus SUV (which stands for "Grand Crossover") date back to the early 2000s, with its actual roots going back even further to the Toyota Land Cruiser Prado of the early 1990s. The GX has always been a close cousin of the world-famous Land Cruiser, and it's from this DNA that the GX 550 gets both its high price and high demand, which is currently causing long waitlists at dealers.