16 Ways DIYers Can Use Milwaukee's Laser Level, Other Than Building A House

Milwaukee's M12 laser level is the definition of fun and functional, and it does so much more than your average bubble level tool. As with other laser levels, Milwaukee's version projects a beam of light onto your work surfaces. Instead of limiting itself to a small area, the beam travels up, down, and side to side to create a level line you can use to guide your next steps. And once it's set up and turned on, it's completely hands-free, so you can keep working without stopping to check levelness after every little tweak.

Such a useful piece of equipment is obviously important when building a house, but it can be useful for small-scale projects, too. The average DIYer has plenty of reasons to invest in this type of leveling tool. Here's a look at 16 ways you can use a Milwaukee laser level, even if you're not building a whole house.