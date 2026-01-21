'I Am Impressed!': This Gordon Pocket Knife Is Just $10 At Harbor Freight
Anyone who spends their spare time toiling away in a home garage or workshop or communing with nature on a campsite will tell you that a good cutting tool is invaluable. They might also tell you that some pricier, higher-end models may not provide the durability or cutting capabilities you need.
Whatever blade you are eyeing, most would likely agree that you'd be wise to prioritize both ease of storage and ease of access by purchasing a knife that easily folds away in your pocket or a tool belt when not in use. While a trusty Swiss Army Knife or a multitool from one of its many competitors may please most who prize budget and versatility, sometimes a proper, single-blade folding unit is the better play, as they're often tougher and more reliable. If you're in need of such a budget-friendly blade, Harbor Freight has an intriguing option in the Gordon Drop Point Pocket Knife.
With a price tag of just $9.99, the 2.9-inch knife is one of Gordon's cheaper offerings. But the specs still impress, as it boasts a durable stainless steel blade that's attached to a composite handle. Said handle features a low-friction ball bearing pivot point, a liner lock, and a thumbstud-flipper design for one-handed opening and locking. It even comes with an adjustable pocket clip. Yes, the low-cost cutter has also earned solid reviews from real customers, who've rated it 4.6 stars out of 5.
Some customers think the pocket knife is a steal a the price point
Gordon is one of many notable brands you may not realize are owned by Harbor Freight Tools, which has long sought to deliver high-quality tools at budget-friendly prices. The solid reviews for Gordon's 2.9-inch Drop Blade Pocket Knife imply it fits the Harbor Freight mold to the letter, with a reported 95% of the 367 Harbor Freight customers claiming they would recommend it to others. So too would YouTube unboxers like Walnut and Steel.
With a sticker price of just under $10, you'd be correct in assuming that cost is a pretty common point of praise for Gordon's Drop Blade Pocket Knife. One particularly satisfied customer noted that they'd initially purchased the knife expecting it to be a cheap throwaway blade, only to later claim they were beyond impressed with its quality and durability, claiming it "behaved like more higher-end steel." Others claim the knife has become a staple for use around the house or out of the toolbox, with one even begging potential naysayers not to underestimate it due to cost.
However, some of the negative reviewers ding the knife for potentially being difficult to open or close. Some also claimed the belt clip was non-functional, while still others took it to task for allegedly being made of cheap materials. One even deemed the knife best suited for "dirty jobs" that require a blade you aren't worried about destroying. Thus, it may not be a good option for worksite pros, who might instead want to look at a quality utility blade from one of the major manufacturers.