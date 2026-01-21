'I Am Impressed!': This Gordon Pocket Knife Is Just $10 At Harbor Freight

Anyone who spends their spare time toiling away in a home garage or workshop or communing with nature on a campsite will tell you that a good cutting tool is invaluable. They might also tell you that some pricier, higher-end models may not provide the durability or cutting capabilities you need.

Whatever blade you are eyeing, most would likely agree that you'd be wise to prioritize both ease of storage and ease of access by purchasing a knife that easily folds away in your pocket or a tool belt when not in use. While a trusty Swiss Army Knife or a multitool from one of its many competitors may please most who prize budget and versatility, sometimes a proper, single-blade folding unit is the better play, as they're often tougher and more reliable. If you're in need of such a budget-friendly blade, Harbor Freight has an intriguing option in the Gordon Drop Point Pocket Knife.

With a price tag of just $9.99, the 2.9-inch knife is one of Gordon's cheaper offerings. But the specs still impress, as it boasts a durable stainless steel blade that's attached to a composite handle. Said handle features a low-friction ball bearing pivot point, a liner lock, and a thumbstud-flipper design for one-handed opening and locking. It even comes with an adjustable pocket clip. Yes, the low-cost cutter has also earned solid reviews from real customers, who've rated it 4.6 stars out of 5.