Geico Sues Michigan Woman For Unexpected Reason After She Files Claim

Imagine you get hungry and decide to hop into your car to go grab a bite to eat. Along the way, however, you're T-boned by another vehicle. Naturally, you need to file a claim with your insurance provider, so you expect a mountain of paperwork, a lot of back and forth, and potentially a lawsuit. The last thing you would expect is for the tables to turn on you, making you the defendant and your insurance provider the one filing the lawsuit. Well, that's exactly what a woman in Southfield, Michigan says happened to her.

Weeks after Cari McCaskill went through the procedure of submitting a claim, which included a police report, she reportedly received a letter in the mail. "It was letting me know that the claim had again been reviewed and they were not going to pay out the claim," she told Local 4 of Michigan. "[T]hey were canceling out my policy, retroactive to the last renewal date." As reported by the outlet, this was because she didn't list her 12-year-old daughter on the personal injury protection attestation.

The general public doesn't view many insurance companies favorably, and Geico ranks pretty low per Consumer Reports. It's unclear if Geico is in the right because the insurance policy McCaskill signed hasn't been made public. As of this writing, Geico hadn't provided a statement on the matter publicly, only telling the outlet, "We are unable to comment on pending litigation."