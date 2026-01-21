This Is The World's Largest Land Vehicle

Modern societies require huge amounts of power to function, and to generate that power, huge power stations are needed. Power-hungry countries are increasingly turning to renewable energy — with some renewable energy sources being stranger than others — but coal remains an important fuel across the globe. Digging all that coal out of the ground is far from simple, but German engineers created a way to vastly speed up the process. It's called the Bagger 293, and it's the world's largest land vehicle.

Built by engineering specialist TAKRAF, the Bagger 293 measures 722 ft long and 310 ft high. It's the length of two football fields, but thanks to its tank-like tracks, it can move through mines, leaving tracks no deeper than a human walking through mud. Since it weighs 31.3 million lbs, it also takes the crown as the world's heaviest land vehicle.

The machine was designed to remove huge amounts of soil and rocks, which are known as the overburden, to access the coal underneath the surface. Its excavation wheel can move up to 8.475 million cubic feet of material every day. It operates in a mine in North Rhine-Westphalia, and although it's the biggest excavator of its kind, it's far from the only one. TAKRAF has also built smaller variants that operate in mines in China, India, and other parts of Europe.