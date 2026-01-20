These 5 Makita Products Will Save Your Back

Shop vacs are great and all, but they're not always the most portable. For one, they're usually wired to the nearest outlet. On top of that, they're pretty big and bulky, too. Both mean that they're not always the best choice for jobsites, and that's why it's nice to know Makita has a 40V Max XGT Backpack Dry Dust Extractor. It saves you from having to lug a big vacuum around by moving all the suction power directly onto your back. It only weighs 9 pounds and is fitted with padded shoulder straps and a supportive waist belt to distribute weight evenly.

The brushless motor generates 67 cubic feet of airflow per minute and 72 inches of water lift, which Makita claims is up to to 80% more suction than competitors. Its two-stage HEPA filtration system also captures 99.97% of particulates down to 0.3 microns, so fine dust from sanding, cutting, and drilling will be out of your way in no time. You get three power modes to choose from, allowing you to prioritize suction power or runtime depending on the task.

Makita claims you have up to an hour of runtime when set on medium and using a 5.0Ah XGT battery, one of the four types of batteries Makita sells in America. If you'd rather have a more traditional vacuum but still want the benefits of a backpack, Makita also has a 40V Max XGT 6-Quart HEPA Backpack Vacuum available.