What Is Makita's ConnectX Technology & Which Tools Are Compatible With The System?
Makita is well known for its suite of cordless electric tools, delivering an energy-efficient method to get jobs done in the yard and on the worksite. The company has a rich history of developing new technologies, helping its cordless tools to meet and exceed the performance of corded and gas-powered equipment. In late 2021, Makita added ConnectX to its repertoire of technologies, aimed at commercial markets.
It's no secret that Makita is moving away from gas-powered products. Following the company's recent announcement that it will stop making gas engine products, you can no longer find the Makita MM4 Blower among a host of other gas-powered tools. But as the company focuses on developing consumer-friendly electric tools, there is still work to be done in the commercial industry, as many professionals favor the speediness of gas engines for large-scale jobs. ConnectX is a commercial solution that promises an easier and faster workflow when using electric power tools. But what does the technology entail, and what are its benefits?
What is Makita's ConnectX technology?
Makita's ConnectX is a technology built to offer longer run times for commercial power equipment. The system can be used with compatible ConnectX products as well as XGT and LXT products with the use of an adapter. At the core of the system is the 1,200Wh Backpack Power Supply which drastically increases run times for all-day use.
ConnectX is set to rival gas-powered performance, offering a sustainable solution that has been certified by the American Green Zone Alliance (AGZA). As the electric versus gas yard tools debate continues, Makita is determined to convert gas-powered tool users to electric for a greener future. Electric tools are known for being quieter and more lightweight than their gas-powered counterparts. Though for a long time, gas-powered equipment has dominated the industry in terms of power output and performance.
ConnectX provides an environmentally friendly alternative to hefty gas-powered equipment for professionals, providing all-day usage. With a whopping 1,200Wh power supply, the technology is ideal for tackling large projects without the need to constantly recharge.
What tools can you use with the system?
The ConnectX system is built for Makita's heavy-duty lineup of ConnectX tools, including a lawn mower, string trimmer, and a couple blowers. Official ConnectX products such as the Makita's 40V Max Brushless Blower can be connected to the Backpack Power Supply via an onboard cable for sustained use. If you own the Makita 40V Max Brushless Commercial Lawn Mower, you can attach the power supply directly to the lawn mower for easy maneuverability. With the 1,200Wh power supply attached, the lawn mower can cut an impressive two acres of land in three hours or less.
Compatible items aren't limited to official ConnectX products. Through using the 40V Max XGT adapter, you can connect the Backpack Power Supply with Makita's range of heavy-duty XGT products — a technology unique to Makita. You can also connect some LXT products with an LXT adapter, given they have 36V capacity (formed from two 18V battery units).
Makita's ConnectX technology is generously expanded thanks to its compatibility with 36V LXT products. The LXT range is the company's largest system of slide-on batteries, with 36V models including everything from rotary hammers to dust extractors to hot water kettles. Whatever your needs, Makita's ConnectX technology is guaranteed to offer longer battery times for all-day usage.
What are the benefits of Makita's ConnectX products?
Besides getting longer run times on your favorite products, there are many reasons why you should consider choosing ConnectX for your heavy-duty projects. First and foremost, as the power supply is detached from the tool, plenty of weight is removed from the equipment you're using. This is ideal for tools that involve lots of maneuvering such as string trimmers, as the weight is evenly distributed.
Another helpful feature is the protection and ease-of-use offered. The ConnectX Backpack Power Supply boasts a mighty 1,200 Watt-hours of output for powering your tools throughout the day. The backpack holds an IPX4 rating, meaning the power supply is safe from splashes or light rain. Also, the backpack straps are adjustable and there's a carry handle to provide the best comfort and workflow. For convenience, you can check the unit's current battery level on the integrated LED panel, which is ideal for long jobs. On the whole, the ConnectX system is an effective, greener solution for heavy work, removing many of the drawbacks of electric tools.