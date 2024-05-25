What Is Makita's ConnectX Technology & Which Tools Are Compatible With The System?

Makita is well known for its suite of cordless electric tools, delivering an energy-efficient method to get jobs done in the yard and on the worksite. The company has a rich history of developing new technologies, helping its cordless tools to meet and exceed the performance of corded and gas-powered equipment. In late 2021, Makita added ConnectX to its repertoire of technologies, aimed at commercial markets.

It's no secret that Makita is moving away from gas-powered products. Following the company's recent announcement that it will stop making gas engine products, you can no longer find the Makita MM4 Blower among a host of other gas-powered tools. But as the company focuses on developing consumer-friendly electric tools, there is still work to be done in the commercial industry, as many professionals favor the speediness of gas engines for large-scale jobs. ConnectX is a commercial solution that promises an easier and faster workflow when using electric power tools. But what does the technology entail, and what are its benefits?