Cylinder wall scoring is something that many car owners rarely consider. It's actually a silent killer that can wreak havoc on engines, leading to costly repairs or even engine replacement. Cylinder wall scoring is a form of progressive mechanical failure where the lubricant film between the piston rings and the cylinder walls is compromised, leading to a worst-case scenario of metal-on-metal contact. Drivers will know when this has happened due to abnormal noises stemming from under the hood, in addition to other symptoms like abnormal engine vibration and poor acceleration.

The drop in engine pressure will show with a lowered compression ratio, making hill-climbing and rapid acceleration labored and slower. Drivers can prevent this dreaded problem by being proactive; if you hear a weird noise or the car's performance simply feels "off," go get it checked out. Tests on used oil can actually show if increased particles of iron, aluminum, and silicon are present, which may point to bore scoring.

Using the highest quality gasoline available, avoiding long periods of idling, and waiting for an engine to fully warm up before big loads, helps prevent scoring. Furthermore, using the correct engine oil is paramount, which is why it's best to seek out the best oil available – ideally with some molybdenum additives in it. Car owners should also ensure they're using a great oil filter – along with regular changes at the recommended intervals — for example, to avoid potential costly cylinder repairs.