You're Going To Get Less For Your iPhone Trade-Ins Now
With Apple dropping new models every year (as with all other major brands), the "latest" iPhone model you picked up so excitedly just months ago begins to feel outdated almost immediately. Even when your current iPhone is completely fine and working perfectly, that itch to have the newest model (and the FOMO of everyone around you already upgrading) can make it feel impossible to wait.
Unfortunately, iPhones are expensive — absolutely no surprise there! That's why many people turn to trading in or selling their current device to help fund the next one. While selling an iPhone might get you a better value deal, it can also be a fairly time-consuming process since you need to find buyers, negotiate with them, arrange shipping or meetups, and hope everything goes smoothly. This is why it's often easier to go with Apple's official trade-in program, which lets you quickly exchange your device for credit toward a new iPhone or an Apple gift card.
While it's an extremely convenient program and saves you the hassle of selling your phone yourself, there's one major caveat: the payout is often toward the lower end. Unfortunately, Apple has now readjusted the estimated trade-in values for iPhones, meaning you'll get even less than before if you plan to trade in your device now. The estimated trade-in value essentially refers to the maximum amount Apple will credit you for your device. Though it isn't guaranteed you'll get the full amount, and the value varies based on condition, year, and configuration of the device you're trading in, it's still an excellent way to get a baseline estimate for how much your iPhone could be worth.
iPhone trade-in values have dropped by up to $20 in Apple's latest update
As spotted by MacRumors, Apple updated its official trade-in program page on its website with new estimated trade-in values in the United States on January 15th.
Unfortunately, the maximum trade-in value you can get has dropped slightly. For iPhones, the trade-in values have decreased by either $10 or $20. From the iPhone 14 and iPhone 16 series, there's a clear trend: the trade-in values for the Pro Max and Pro models have all dropped by $20, while the Plus and standard models dropped by $10.
For example, the trade-in value for the iPhone 16 Pro Max has dropped from $670 to $650 and the iPhone 16 Pro fell from $550 to $530. Similarly, the Plus model fell from $450 to $440 and the standard iPhone 16 fell from $420 to $410. Here are the updated trade-in values for the rest of the iPhone models following this trend:
- iPhone 15 Pro Max: $450
- iPhone 15 Pro: $380
- iPhone 15: $300
- iPhone 15 Plus: $320
- iPhone 14 Pro Max: $350
- iPhone 14 Pro: $280
- iPhone 14: $210
- iPhone 14 Plus: $230
Beyond the devices listed above, the only other iPhone model that has received a $20 price reduction is the iPhone 13 Pro Max, going from $300 to $280. The rest of the iPhone models have either seen a $10 reduction or remained at the same price. Here's a list of the remaining iPhone models that saw a $10 trade-in value drop in the update:
- iPhone 13 mini: $140
- iPhone 12 Pro Max: $210
- iPhone 12: $120
- iPhone 12 mini: $80
- iPhone 11 Pro Max: $140
- iPhone 11 Pro: $120
- iPhone XS Max: $90
You can check out the full list of Apple trade-in values on Apple's website to see exactly how much your iPhone is worth before trading it in.