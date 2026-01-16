​​You're Going To Get Less For Your iPhone Trade-Ins Now

With Apple dropping new models every year (as with all other major brands), the "latest" iPhone model you picked up so excitedly just months ago begins to feel outdated almost immediately. Even when your current iPhone is completely fine and working perfectly, that itch to have the newest model (and the FOMO of everyone around you already upgrading) can make it feel impossible to wait.

Unfortunately, iPhones are expensive — absolutely no surprise there! That's why many people turn to trading in or selling their current device to help fund the next one. While selling an iPhone might get you a better value deal, it can also be a fairly time-consuming process since you need to find buyers, negotiate with them, arrange shipping or meetups, and hope everything goes smoothly. This is why it's often easier to go with Apple's official trade-in program, which lets you quickly exchange your device for credit toward a new iPhone or an Apple gift card.

While it's an extremely convenient program and saves you the hassle of selling your phone yourself, there's one major caveat: the payout is often toward the lower end. Unfortunately, Apple has now readjusted the estimated trade-in values for iPhones, meaning you'll get even less than before if you plan to trade in your device now. The estimated trade-in value essentially refers to the maximum amount Apple will credit you for your device. Though it isn't guaranteed you'll get the full amount, and the value varies based on condition, year, and configuration of the device you're trading in, it's still an excellent way to get a baseline estimate for how much your iPhone could be worth.