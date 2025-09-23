Need Money For A New iPhone? Apple's Trade-In Program May Be The Solution

As frustrating as it is to come to terms with, the simple fact of the matter is that your current iPhone will not last forever. You're going to have to replace it sooner or later, probably sooner, and ideally, you'd want to replace it with the latest iteration with the newest bells and whistles. Unfortunately, Apple products aren't getting any cheaper, and a fresh iPhone off the shelf can be prohibitively expensive. If you're looking to get some degree of relief when shopping for a new iPhone, you might want to look down at the iPhone you're currently using, as it could help pay for a little or a lot.

Apple maintains a trade-in program for all of its consumer devices, including iPhones, iPads, Macs, and Apple Watches, as well as certain Android smartphones if you're looking to jump ship. You can arrange a trade-in online and through the mail, or just bring it into your local Apple Store. Either way, you can receive store credit for your next Apple purchase or get a gift card to use later. You get some extra cash to take the edge off of your next iPhone purchase, and as an added perk, you help to dial down the presence of e-waste in a small way.