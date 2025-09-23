Need Money For A New iPhone? Apple's Trade-In Program May Be The Solution
As frustrating as it is to come to terms with, the simple fact of the matter is that your current iPhone will not last forever. You're going to have to replace it sooner or later, probably sooner, and ideally, you'd want to replace it with the latest iteration with the newest bells and whistles. Unfortunately, Apple products aren't getting any cheaper, and a fresh iPhone off the shelf can be prohibitively expensive. If you're looking to get some degree of relief when shopping for a new iPhone, you might want to look down at the iPhone you're currently using, as it could help pay for a little or a lot.
Apple maintains a trade-in program for all of its consumer devices, including iPhones, iPads, Macs, and Apple Watches, as well as certain Android smartphones if you're looking to jump ship. You can arrange a trade-in online and through the mail, or just bring it into your local Apple Store. Either way, you can receive store credit for your next Apple purchase or get a gift card to use later. You get some extra cash to take the edge off of your next iPhone purchase, and as an added perk, you help to dial down the presence of e-waste in a small way.
Newer, good-condition devices will yield greater credit
Using Apple's trade-in program is pretty straightforward. If you want to do your trade-in online, go to the Apple website to get a trade-in estimate. Choose the new Apple product you want to buy, add the device you're trading to the list, and go through checkout. Apple will send you an email with some instructions on backing up your files and preparing your device. When you're ready, either mail your device to Apple or just drop it off at your local Apple Store. Alternatively, you can prep your device for trade-in right away, visit the Apple Store, and talk to a specialist. They'll check the device out and give you an estimate on its value. If you agree, they'll take the device off your hands.
Apple will take just about any of its own devices as trade-in, but the precise amount of value you get will depend heavily on how new the device is, as well as the condition it's in. For example, an iPhone 16 Pro in good working condition can net you up to $580 in trade credit, while a much older iPhone 8 would only get you up to $40. If a particular Apple device is too old or too beat up, Apple won't be able to give you any credit for it, though you can still ship it to it or hand it off to the Apple Store for recycling if you don't want to hold onto it.