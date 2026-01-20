Tony Stark's Acura NSX From 'The Avengers' Could Be Yours If The Price Is Right
At the very end of the first "The Avengers" movie in 2012, Tony Stark and Bruce Banner (aka Iron Man and The Hulk, respectively) ride off in what looks like a second-generation Acura NSX roadster. You might be thinking, "Hold on, Acura didn't make a roadster version of the last generation NSX," and you'd be right. The car was made specifically for the movie. Even more interestingly, the movie car doesn't even share any parts with the car it looks like (not to mention the second-generation NSX didn't come out until the 2017 model year).
Underneath the shell, though, it is still an NSX, just a 1991 model. Acura notes that the car used in the movie is a heavily modified 1991 Acura NSX. In the few seconds it's on screen, it looks pretty convincing. Now, that car is going up for auction, which means you can own a piece of not only a fictional character's garage, but a truly one-off car based on a very highly regarded sports car.
A superhero's roadster
Acura is auctioning the car off on the Cars and Bids auction site as part of its charity efforts towards the Sundance Institute, the organizer of the Sundance Film Festival. The car itself will be on display during the Sundance Film Festival on January 23rd in Park City, Utah. Acura has not yet said when the auction will go live, only that the proceeds from the auction will go to the winner's charity of choice.
As for the car itself, it does not have the twin-turbo 3.5-liter V6 hybrid drivetrain of the last generation. Instead, it's powered by a 3.0-liter naturally aspirated V6 that generates 270 horsepower (252 horsepower on the automatic versions), which was pretty respectable in 1991.
Back in 1991, the Acura NSX was on the bleeding edge of sports cars, with titanium parts, a high-revving V6, and almost impossibly lightweight construction (just over 3,000 pounds). The last generation NSX, which sadly departed after the 2022 model year, carried the torch with a hybrid drivetrain that made 600 horsepower in the Type S versions. It makes perfect sense that Tony Stark would be paired with such a car, although in later movies, he would be given Audi e-Tron cars to drive.