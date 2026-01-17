This Google Photos Teardown Reveals Users May Get This In-Demand Feature Soon
During a recent teardown of Google Photos, Android Authority learned that users may finally be getting the ability to adjust the playback speed of videos. This is a long time coming because sometimes you just want to get through a video quickly or slow it down to see something more clearly. Increasing the playback speed will definitely be a welcome feature for those who don't like even watching TikTok videos or Instagram Reels at 1x speed because, honestly, get to the point.
To avoid this being another thing you didn't realize Google Photos can do, all you will have to do (when and if it's available) is tap on the three little dots in the top right corner. After you do that, a small window will appear at the bottom of the screen, giving you the option to change the playback speed to 0.25x, 0.5x, 1x, 1.5x, or 2x.
It's important to know that this was just an APK teardown, where Android Authority was able to look at the "work-in-progress" code in the app, and it's possible this feature will never be released to the public.
You might be able to hide dates in Google Photos
When you open up Google Photos on your Android device, as of this writing, you'll see all of your photos and videos, but they're separated by small headings that list the day or date they were added to the app. During its teardown, Android Authority also found that Google is playing with the idea of letting users remove those headings. It will be a toggle feature, so if you like it separated by the date, then you can keep it.
That might seem like a small feature to some, but it would eliminate a lot of clutter, letting you find specific videos or photos a lot faster while scrolling, especially if you're looking for a photo from forever ago. Sure, the dates help if you know when you added them, but that's why it will be a toggle feature. Otherwise, you can have your Google Photos look like your Instagram gallery.
What is an APK teardown?
To conduct an APK (Android Package Kit) teardown, one is essentially reverse-engineering the source code, getting a peek at what makes an app run. If you know how to read the coding language, you can glean a lot of insights, especially with upcoming features developers are working on.
Of course, to access the source code, you have to download another app, and then you can only download an APK if it's compatible with your device. If it's not, the APK likely won't boot. An additional app isn't always necessary, but they often offer more functionality than downloading an APK straight to your device.
You also need to be careful when you install APK files because there's a possibility that you'll download malware if you get the APK from an unknown source. So there are some serious considerations to keep in mind if you decide you want to start looking under the hood of your favorite Android apps.