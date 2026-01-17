This Google Photos Teardown Reveals Users May Get This In-Demand Feature Soon

During a recent teardown of Google Photos, Android Authority learned that users may finally be getting the ability to adjust the playback speed of videos. This is a long time coming because sometimes you just want to get through a video quickly or slow it down to see something more clearly. Increasing the playback speed will definitely be a welcome feature for those who don't like even watching TikTok videos or Instagram Reels at 1x speed because, honestly, get to the point.

To avoid this being another thing you didn't realize Google Photos can do, all you will have to do (when and if it's available) is tap on the three little dots in the top right corner. After you do that, a small window will appear at the bottom of the screen, giving you the option to change the playback speed to 0.25x, 0.5x, 1x, 1.5x, or 2x.

It's important to know that this was just an APK teardown, where Android Authority was able to look at the "work-in-progress" code in the app, and it's possible this feature will never be released to the public.