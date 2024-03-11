4 Things You Didn't Realize The Google Photos Android App Can Do

Your Android smartphone has a gallery app, but that app is probably nowhere near as good as Google Photos. Google Photos was initially conceived as a sort of spinoff of Google+, . This was a social media platform that failed to gain any significant traction, and Google+ was shut down after a few years.

Unlike Google+, Google Photos actually took off and amassed a billion users by 2019. Granted, the fact that the app comes pre-installed on most Android smartphones had something to do with that, but Google Photos has an enormous number of users also because it offers features that regular gallery apps do not. For a start, it lets you back-up your photos, enabling easy access from any device and saving space.

You might be familiar with some Google Photos features, like the fact that it lets you share albums with others, but it can actually do a lot more than that. Here are four things you probably didn't realize the Google Photos Android app can do.

Be aware, though, you'll need an active internet connection to use these features.