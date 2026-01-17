Waymo Blames Human Driver For Self-Driving Taxi Screw Up

Waymo's self-driving cabs keep running into trouble as the company shifts gears into wider regional expansion. Merely days after one of its autonomous cars was spotted driving on a light rail track in Phoenix, another incident of erroneous driving behavior has emerged from Denver, Colorado. As per a 9News report, the situation involves a Waymo car that was parked in a bike lane.

In a statement shared with the outlet, Waymo clarified that the car was being driven by a human specialist when it was spotted parked there. In Denver, parking in a bike lane is deemed a violation of traffic laws, and tickets are issued to the person behind the wheel. The city is enforcing these rules pretty strictly, and to discourage such behavior, the fine for blocking bike lanes was more than doubled back in 2022.

It's such a problem in the city that these violations could amount to millions of dollars in tickets. In fact, 9News reported that Denver was projected to collect an additional $6.4 million with the new fines in 2022. The latest case involving a Waymo taxi is no exception, and local authorities have expressed intent to issue a ticket for the parking rule offense.