What Does 'Battery Saver Active' Mean On Your GM's Dashboard?

Many modern vehicles come equipped with innovative safety features to consider for your next car. For automakers, it's about protecting owners, as well as other drivers on the road. For example, one of GM's safety systems is Electric Power Management (EPM), which kicks in when a vehicle's battery voltage drops below normal levels. When the EPM system engages, certain features are reduced in an attempt to save battery power. The driver is alerted to this event by a warning light on the vehicle's dashboard that reads "battery saver active."

GM has addressed the battery saver alert in owner's manuals, noting that some vehicle features are actually disabled altogether once the system is enabled. The automaker does recommend turning off any unnecessary features, including interior lamps, headlights, or both. If the EPM system remains engaged while your vehicle is stopped and your headlights or interior lights are on, they will eventually cut off on their own. GM also lists other vehicle accessories you should turn off as well, including climate controls, communications equipment, and windshield wipers. This is all in an effort to conserve battery power.

Of course, if you're using some of these features while in movement when the battery saver light comes on, especially your headlights, you shouldn't turn them off. Doing so may put yourself and others in immediate jeopardy. Your best course of action is to either replace the battery or take your vehicle in for service as soon as possible.