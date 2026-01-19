3 Tools Owners Say You Should Think Twice About Buying From Ace Hardware

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

If you're into tackling home improvement projects, you probably know that good tools are well worth investing in. After all, must-have power tools for homeowners, such as a cordless drill, a pressure washer, and a self-propelled mower, can make any project you take on safer, easier, and more convenient. With that said, if you are planning to build up your toolkit, Ace Hardware can fill that void. Well recognized as "the helpful hardware store", Ace has over 5000 stores globally, each offering a huge range of products, including Ace-branded hand tools, power tools, lawn and garden supplies, and much more.

However, despite offering numerous quality tools, not everything about Ace is sunshine and rainbows. While Ace hardware stores offer some underrated tools that are easy to recommend, there are also some that won't live up to your expectations. In fact, some consumers claim that if you're buying store-brand hand tools and plumbing parts, you'll want to shop with discernment because of the quality of the products. One Redditor commented, "I used to shop at my local Miner's ACE Hardware. At first, they had a good selection of tools, but... the straw that broke the camel's back was their switching to Ace brand for many things. The ACE brand plumbing fixtures have been of horrible quality. I had several of their valves split in half."

With that said, let's explore some specific tools on Ace hardware that deserve a second thought before you click Add to Cart. These tools were chosen based on consistent complaints on product reviews, Reddit discussions, and negative ratings from Ace's inventory.