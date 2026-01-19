3 Tools Owners Say You Should Think Twice About Buying From Ace Hardware
If you're into tackling home improvement projects, you probably know that good tools are well worth investing in. After all, must-have power tools for homeowners, such as a cordless drill, a pressure washer, and a self-propelled mower, can make any project you take on safer, easier, and more convenient. With that said, if you are planning to build up your toolkit, Ace Hardware can fill that void. Well recognized as "the helpful hardware store", Ace has over 5000 stores globally, each offering a huge range of products, including Ace-branded hand tools, power tools, lawn and garden supplies, and much more.
However, despite offering numerous quality tools, not everything about Ace is sunshine and rainbows. While Ace hardware stores offer some underrated tools that are easy to recommend, there are also some that won't live up to your expectations. In fact, some consumers claim that if you're buying store-brand hand tools and plumbing parts, you'll want to shop with discernment because of the quality of the products. One Redditor commented, "I used to shop at my local Miner's ACE Hardware. At first, they had a good selection of tools, but... the straw that broke the camel's back was their switching to Ace brand for many things. The ACE brand plumbing fixtures have been of horrible quality. I had several of their valves split in half."
With that said, let's explore some specific tools on Ace hardware that deserve a second thought before you click Add to Cart. These tools were chosen based on consistent complaints on product reviews, Reddit discussions, and negative ratings from Ace's inventory.
Look elsewhere for power tools if you want cheaper options
Ace Hardware is an outlet where customers can find a great range of power tools. Its stores carry tools from major power tool manufacturers like Milwaukee, Makita, DeWalt, Craftsman, Black & Decker, and more. Despite offering almost every power tool imaginable, Ace is still not the best place to shop if you want to equip your garage with a new cordless hammer drill, an angle grinder, or an impact driver. Why? Users claim that power tools offered at Ace often come with a higher price tag than those offered by Home Depot and Lowe's.
On a Reddit thread about Power tools at HD vs. Ace, one redditor commented, "I've got 2 local hardware stores that carry Milwaukee. Ace and True Value. Ace has current stuff, and the True Value has stuff that's about 2 generations old and priced more than current stuff. I don't buy anything Milwaukee from them because of their prices. But I'll buy other stuff that's competitively priced. And they've got better service." It's worth noting that some tools, like the DeWalt 20-volt Max 1/2-in Keyless Cordless Drill, will feature identical pricing with both Lowe's and Ace Hardware stores selling the tool for $129. The only difference is that larger stores like The Home Depot will have a larger selection of brands to choose from than Ace. Therefore, you might end up saving money by comparing power tools based on brand-by-brand rather than store-by-store.
Some users aren't happy with Ace's plumbing tools
Ace Hardware has a good number of plumbing tools that will help you tackle your next project with ease, and because non-branded plumbing tools typically cost less than their branded counterparts, you might be intrigued to invest in them. Be warned, though: Although they may seem like a great deal, you may end up splurging on them again in a few days.
Now, when you're working with valves, drain lines, and faucets, there's always going to be a use for a wrench. Luckily for DIYers and pros, Ace Hardware offers a variety of affordable options, such as the Superior Tool Faucet Nut Wrench, which retails for $22. However, while such plumbing tools might save you a few bucks right now, it's worth noting that consumers often complain about their quality.
One customer wrote, "Much easier to use than a basin wrench. However, be aware that the aluminum construction may not hold up when working on a stuck metal nut. I assumed it was made of hardened steel, but it's not. Mine is pretty much ruined after one use, trying to loosen a stuck nut."
It's not just the wrench, either; another disappointed user complained on a Reddit thread about a showerhead, claiming that, "I've just had an adventure trying to upgrade the showerhead in my master bath. I've been working on this project for 20 minutes, and every component I purchased that is Ace Hardware-branded has now broken."
Don't purchase cheap outdoor furniture at Ace Hardware
You don't need to spend a fortune on outdoor furniture, because Ace Hardware offers very low-priced furnishings that can turn your patio or yard into your dream space. Before you splurge, though, you'll want to avoid holding your outdoor furniture to the same standards as your indoor items. After all, they'll deteriorate faster, as they'll take a lot of abuse from heavy downpours, intense sun rays, and temperature fluctuations.
With that said, while Ace Hardware may seem convenient with all its affordable options, it's not really the best place to shop for outdoor furniture. To begin with, a product like the Living Accents Clark 7 pc Black Steel Casual Dining Set Beige might seem like a great deal, but the reality is that it often doesn't pass the test of time. In fact, if you scour online reviews, you'll find a lot of disgruntled users sharing about the paint on the table and chair fading after a few months.
Besides that, others often complain about furniture like the Living Accents 3 Person Steel Bench Swing, which retails at $329, being unsteady. One user wrote, "The frame isn't as sturdy as the same swing I purchased 7 years ago. I actually ended up using the old swing frame and the new swing seat and cushions." However, it's worth noting that despite these negative comments, some outdoor furniture has positive reviews and great ratings mixed in.