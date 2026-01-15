Why You Might See Fighter Jets Flying Over Washington DC
For residents of Washington D.C. and its surrounding suburbs in Maryland and Virginia, there are many perks to calling the area home. That list includes a wildly diverse population, proximity to historical landmarks, and a first-class culinary scene. There's also easy access to the beautiful Chesapeake Bay region and any celebratory events that may be going down in The Nation's Capitol.
But those perks are sometimes tempered by the fact that you are, in fact, living in close proximity to the central hub of the United States government. For that very reason, simply navigating the city can get tricky as there are frequent road closures. You also get regular reminders that the D.C. region could be a legit enemy target should the U.S. find itself entrenched in any sort of international conflict. In fact, folks who live in the region might be quick to tell you they're reminded of that fact by the not so uncommon sight and sound of U.S. fighter jets in the sky.
Just for the sake of clarity, those jets are rarely, if ever, sent up with the express purpose of engaging enemy aircraft. They may, however, be performing maneuvers in preparation for such an event. After all, apart from government offices, there are several high-level military installments in the area, including the U.S. Naval Academy and Andrews Air Force Base. And if you see aircraft like the tried and true F-16 flying over The District, they were likely deployed as part of a routine exercise.
Military aerial exercises are a common part of life in the DMV
In case you didn't know it, those exercises are typically backed by the North American Aerospace Defense Command – aka NORAD. While you likely know that name, it's possible you don't actually know what NORAD is. The entity operates as a joint venture between the United States and Canada that, according to its information page, is "charged with the missions of aerospace warning, aerospace control and maritime warning for North America." That essentially means verifying any aerial or marine-bound threats, which includes military crafts, airborne artillery, and even unresponsive aircraft.
Given the scope of its mission, it's understandable that the air space above Washington D.C. and surrounding areas might be of particular interest to NORAD. And given that there are two major international airports in the general vicinity of D.C., that airspace tends to get crowded quickly. To that end, it should hardly come as a surprise that NORAD and the U.S. military might be compelled to stay sharp by regularly performing maneuvers in the area.
Of course, not every fighter jet you see in the skies above D.C. is out on maneuvers. There are, after all, several professional and collegiate sports teams that play in the area, including the Washington Nationals, the Washington Commanders, and the University of Maryland Terrapins. That means it's entirely possible that the jet you see overhead is on its way to perform a flyover for fans. On top of that, the Navy's famed Blue Angels aerial team pays regular visits to the Naval Academy in Annapolis, even performing annually during the Academy's Commissioning Week.