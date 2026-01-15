Why You Might See Fighter Jets Flying Over Washington DC

For residents of Washington D.C. and its surrounding suburbs in Maryland and Virginia, there are many perks to calling the area home. That list includes a wildly diverse population, proximity to historical landmarks, and a first-class culinary scene. There's also easy access to the beautiful Chesapeake Bay region and any celebratory events that may be going down in The Nation's Capitol.

But those perks are sometimes tempered by the fact that you are, in fact, living in close proximity to the central hub of the United States government. For that very reason, simply navigating the city can get tricky as there are frequent road closures. You also get regular reminders that the D.C. region could be a legit enemy target should the U.S. find itself entrenched in any sort of international conflict. In fact, folks who live in the region might be quick to tell you they're reminded of that fact by the not so uncommon sight and sound of U.S. fighter jets in the sky.

Just for the sake of clarity, those jets are rarely, if ever, sent up with the express purpose of engaging enemy aircraft. They may, however, be performing maneuvers in preparation for such an event. After all, apart from government offices, there are several high-level military installments in the area, including the U.S. Naval Academy and Andrews Air Force Base. And if you see aircraft like the tried and true F-16 flying over The District, they were likely deployed as part of a routine exercise.