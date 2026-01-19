You're Wasting Electricity With This Common Daily Habit

There's often an important balance to be struck with energy use. In a busy household, or if you're moving from room to room, cleaning or rearranging furniture, it's impractical to check every single device in every room. Leaving the occasional light on in a room you're about to return to again will add a negligible amount to your monthly energy bill, but the little things we do will add up. There are things we do without a second thought, such as putting one of our many devices on charge.

From smartphones to tablets and laptops, it can feel like all our daily essentials are conspiring so that one is always in need of charging. But how often do we note when they hit 100% charge and unplug them immediately? We might leave something charging before heading off to work or going to bed, knowing that it'll be full when we need it again, but that can also be a bit of a waste. The WWF, as part of its global campaign to promote more responsible energy use, notes that charging a smartphone for a very long period of time (such as plugging it in before you fall asleep so it's ready and waiting in the morning) can cause unnecessary wear on the battery. As the process generates heat, there's a potential danger of fire too, which is why this is one device that you should unplug when it isn't being used.