Are Smaller Wheels Really Better For Winter Driving? Here's What To Know

When winter weather strikes, many of us have no choice but to get into our cars and head off to work, school, or even the grocery store if we forgot to stock up on snowstorm staples like milk and bread. Four-wheel or all-wheel drive may help, but snow-covered and icy roads can be intimidating and dangerous. Your speed, experience, and even the wheels or tires you have on your vehicle are all important factors when navigating winter driving.

Many people use the terms "wheels" and "tires" interchangeably, but they are actually two different things. The wheel of your car is the metal structure that the tire is mounted on. It includes a hub that connects the wheel to your axle. Tires are the rubber part that grip the road and that you have to replace due to wear and tear.

0If you live in a particularly snowy region of the world, you may want to consider putting winter tires, or snow tires, on your vehicle during those colder months. Winter tires are typically made of a softer rubber compound that should give your vehicle better grip on slippery surfaces. They also have a different tread design to help increase traction. But what about your wheels? It turns out you may want to consider replacing those as well. Downsizing both your tires and your wheels can help improve traction and give you a safer ride on those snowy roads.