What Type Of Rims Are Best For Off-Roading (And Which Are The Worst?)

The term "rims" is often misunderstood and sometimes used interchangeably with the word, "wheels." In truth, rims are the outer portion of the wheel that pushes up against the tire. Rims serve an important function to provide support to the wheel and ensure the tires remain full of air by maintaining a good seal.

The rim is also the area of the wheel that endures the most impact force from backcountry hazards like loose rocks and sharp berms. When off-roading, tire pressure is often reduced, putting the rims at even greater risk from impact. So, when choosing between major car wheel brands, you'll also want to consider the type of material used, and steel is the superior choice for off-roading.

Steel rims can withstand an impact of greater force by bending under pressure, but remaining solid. A bend in your steel rim can actually be hammered out right on the trail, allowing you to continue driving. One off-road enthusiast explained, "I zigged when I should [have] zagged and bent a steel wheel ... I brought out my hand sledge and beat the bead lip back to stop the leak. Refilled the tire and I was on my way." In addition to the right rims, you'll also need quality rubber treads like these great all-terrain tires that'll get you off-roading in no time.

