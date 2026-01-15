Experts Say To Avoid Buying These Lowe's Tools If You Need Pro-Level Results
Lowe's is a publicly traded retail chain that specializes in home improvement products and tools, offering solutions for professionals, avid DIYers, and those that need to occasionally fix something around the house. Of the four tool brands owned by Lowe's, the prosumer-grade Kobalt brand is the closest to professional grade.
While other Lowe's brands, like Project Source, Lowe's Essentials, and Blue Hawk, offer some usable tools and other products, the tools carried under those brands aren't in the running for professional use. For example, many Project Source tool kit product descriptions specify homeowner or household use, and mechanic tool set descriptions specify "suitable for home or workshop." These tools may help to accomplish the occasional light-duty task, but they won't hold up to daily heavy use.
Kobalt tools give DIYer's the best chance for achieving pro-level results of any of the Lowe's brands. However, not every Kobalt tool delivers the best results for every task. The host from The Den of Tools YouTube channel identifies Kobalt tools as prosumer-grade. Tekmetric lists Kobalt mechanic tools as a budget-friendly option, popular among "mechanics looking for professional-grade tools without breaking the bank." However, Tekmetric notes that Kobalt may not offer the best quality or largest selection of specialty tools compared to true professional-grade brands.
Other tools from Lowe's to avoid for pro-level results
One way to ensure you'll accomplish a DIY project with pro-level results is to use tools that are engineered for the task. Drill bits are a prime example.
It doesn't matter whether you're choosing drill bits from Harbor Freight or Lowe's, using an all purpose drill bit isn't the best tool for drilling holes in every material. Let's consider the Kobalt 21-piece Twist Drill Bit Set from Lowe's for example.
The Kobalt twist drill bit set is priced at $29.98 and contains drill bits featuring hex-drive shanks and 135-degree points with sizes ranging from 1/16 to ½ inch in a handy storage case. The Lowe's product page states these titanium coated drill bits are "ideal" for drilling wood, plastic, and metals except stainless steel and presumably any harder metals.
Granted, these drill bits will produce holes in any of the intended materials, but to say they're "ideal" for drilling into all of those materials is a bit of a stretch if you're expecting pro-level results. One issue is the drill bits' 135-degree drill point angle.
Regal Cutting Tools says the most common drill bit cutting angles are 118 and 135 degrees. For reference, the 135-degree angle is flatter while the 118-degree angle is more pointy. While the 135-degree drill point is suitable for drilling into the metals specified by the Kobalt drill bit set, it's not the "ideal" drill point angle for softer materials, like wood. Fasteners Etc. recommends drill point angles of 118 degrees (or less) for wood, plastics, and composite.
Methodology
We don't take the task of turning buyers seeking pro-level results away from Kobalt tools lightly. We agree with consumers and experts that Kobalt is a solid prosumer choice for the typical homeowner or DIY enthusiast, it's just not the best option to achieve professional results in most cases.
We used input from experts on YouTube, Lowe's product pages and specifications, and other industry publications. The data and opinions were distilled and filtered through the author's years of experience using hand tools on a professional level and during a lifetime of DIY projects.