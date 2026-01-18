Not Subaru, Not Honda – This Is The Best Resale Value Japanese SUV, According To KBB

Buying a new car is one of the biggest purchases most people will make, but choosing which model to get isn't always straightforward. There are plenty of different factors that are worth considering, with depreciation being one of the most significant. Virtually all new cars will depreciate to some degree as they age, but some lose value a lot faster than others. If you're looking for a new SUV and are conscious about its resale value, you'll want to stay well away from the worst depreciating models, many of which hail from American or European brands.

In general, SUVs from Japanese brands tend to hold onto their value well. Nearly all of the SUVs with the highest resale value based on KBB's data are manufactured by Japanese brands such as Honda, Subaru, and Toyota. However, one SUV model sticks out from the rest as holding a particularly large chunk of its initial value: the Toyota 4Runner.

According to KBB, the 4Runner will retain an average of 60 percent of its value after its first five years on the road, which is several percentage points more than its nearest competitors. Similarly priced SUVs like the Toyota Grand Highlander and Lexus NX will only retain 51.3 percent and 43.5 percent of their value, respectively. The 4Runner and Grand Highlander are far from the only Toyota models that boast impressive value retention — in fact, some studies put the brand at the top of the charts overall for resale value.