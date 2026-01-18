What Does LC Stand For On Lexus Vehicles?
Lexus' vehicle lineup mostly consists of two-letter acronyms, including the LC. LC stands for Luxury Coupe, which is now down to one model after Lexus dropped the LC 500h hybrid for the 2026 model year due to poor sales. The 2026 Lexus LC 500 isn't going to be around for much longer, either, as Lexus is discontinuing it after the 2026 model year.
The LC was first introduced for the 2018 model year, inspired by the Eyes LF-LC concept car that Lexus had first exhibited at the 2012 Detroit Auto Show, where it won the EyesOn Design award for best concept car. This was followed by another "best concept" award at the 2012 Chicago Auto Show. Based on this response, Toyota Motor North America President Yoshi Inaba (via Torque News) told Chicago businesspeople, "Judging from the fantastic reception it received at the recent Detroit auto show, people want us to build it." It took Toyota another six years to make the LC a reality for the U.S. market.
The Lexus LC replaced the second-generation Lexus SC 430, which had a retractable hardtop and was sold until 2010. Lexus used an all-new platform for the LC that incorporated high-strength steel, carbon fiber, and aluminum. It shared its platform with the Lexus LS luxury sedan, which we appreciated for its smooth and refined ride. The LC has continued virtually unchanged since then.
What else should you know about the Lexus LC?
The Lexus LC 500 is available as a coupe or a convertible. LC 500 pricing starts at $101,700 MSRP for the coupe and $109,200 MSRP for the convertible, which includes the delivery, processing, and handling fees. Also included is an extensive list of standard equipment. This includes interior features like eight-way powered, heated, and ventilated front seats; a 12-speaker premium audio system; a panoramic view monitor; and magnesium paddle shifters. Exterior and performance features consist of a glass roof with sunshade (coupe only), 21-inch forged alloy wheels, triple-beam LED headlights, adaptive suspension, and active sport exhaust.
The Lexus LC 500 is powered, for one more year, by a naturally aspirated, 5.0-liter V8 engine that produces 471 hp. Its V8 is mated to a 10-speed automatic transmission that drives the rear wheels. Car and Driver managed a 0-60 mph time of 4.7 seconds and a 0-100 mph time of 10.8 seconds in the LC 500 Coupe. The quarter mile whizzed by in 13.2 seconds at a trap speed of 111 mph. Lexus estimates that the LC 500's top speed is 168 mph. Whether you prefer the coupe or the convertible version, the Lexus LC 500 is a great grand tourer for one lucky driver and their favorite companion. As our review of the LC 500 Convertible stated, you'll want to buy it before it's too late.