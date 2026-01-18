What Does LC Stand For On Lexus Vehicles?

Lexus' vehicle lineup mostly consists of two-letter acronyms, including the LC. LC stands for Luxury Coupe, which is now down to one model after Lexus dropped the LC 500h hybrid for the 2026 model year due to poor sales. The 2026 Lexus LC 500 isn't going to be around for much longer, either, as Lexus is discontinuing it after the 2026 model year.

The LC was first introduced for the 2018 model year, inspired by the Eyes LF-LC concept car that Lexus had first exhibited at the 2012 Detroit Auto Show, where it won the EyesOn Design award for best concept car. This was followed by another "best concept" award at the 2012 Chicago Auto Show. Based on this response, Toyota Motor North America President Yoshi Inaba (via Torque News) told Chicago businesspeople, "Judging from the fantastic reception it received at the recent Detroit auto show, people want us to build it." It took Toyota another six years to make the LC a reality for the U.S. market.

The Lexus LC replaced the second-generation Lexus SC 430, which had a retractable hardtop and was sold until 2010. Lexus used an all-new platform for the LC that incorporated high-strength steel, carbon fiber, and aluminum. It shared its platform with the Lexus LS luxury sedan, which we appreciated for its smooth and refined ride. The LC has continued virtually unchanged since then.