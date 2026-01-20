4 Niche Craftsman Tools (And What They're Used For)

If you're new to the tool world and want to build out a collection of the essentials, there are numerous brands to consider. One such brand is Craftsman, which has been around for ages and covers pretty much all the bases you'd need, including some tools that rival brand Ryobi doesn't. The tenured brand doesn't solely deal in the basics like screwdrivers, power drills, and hammers. Instead, just as there are Craftsman home improvement products you may not know existed, there are some pretty niche tools from the brand that have flown under most folks' radars.

Of course, the definition of niche can vary from person to person. In the context of Craftsman's tools, this means that some individuals may find a tool to be rather niche, while others use it every day and know it like the back of their hand. Therefore, it should be understood that the Craftsman items covered here are considered those that the average tool-user may find odd or highly specific. You likely won't find these when digging through just any random toolbox. With that said, Craftsman has produced some rather specialized tools over the years that have very specific use-cases. Here are some of the most interesting examples, what they're for, and how they work.