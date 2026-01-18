What Does $500 Buy You From Milwaukee Vs. Harbor Freight?

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Tools from major brands like Milwaukee command significantly higher prices than their equivalents from Harbor Freight, but it's easy to overlook just how big the price difference between the two is until you compare them. If you're a DIYer on a budget, some of Harbor Freight's most affordable products are no-brainers at their price, but even buyers with more generous budgets might be surprised to find out just how much further their money goes at Harbor Freight compared to buying from Milwaukee.

Keen DIYers or professionals who are new to either brand will likely want to start by picking up some essentials before branching out into more niche, specialist tools. As an example, let's say that you've got a budget of $500, and you'll be purchasing your Milwaukee tools from Home Depot. Let's also assume you're looking for maximum performance, and so are buying from Milwaukee's M18 line rather than its smaller, more portable M12 tool line. If you're buying cordless tools, you'll need a suitable battery and charger before you add to your toolbox, and the most cost-effective way to get them is usually as part of a kit.

If you start by purchasing Milwaukee's M18 ½ inch drill/driver kit, which features both a charger and a pair of 1.5Ah batteries, you'll have all the key components you need. It retails for $199, giving you around $300 to purchase more standalone tools. If you then pick up an M18 Sawzall and an M18 6-½ inch circular saw, you'll have spent $497 without taxes, almost perfectly maximising your budget.