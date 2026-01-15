This Fourth-Gen Toyota Supra Sold For A Sky-High Auction Price

The fourth-generation Toyota Supra has always been a pretty hot car, ever since it rolled off the line in 1993. It's common, nowadays, to see examples (especially twin-turbocharged models powered by the iconic 2JZ inline-six) break six-figures at auction. A later-model-year six-speed manual twin-turbo Toyota Supra is worth its weight in gold.

That fact became ever more evident when a 1998 Toyota Supra Turbo sold for $220,000 at auction during Mecum's Kissimmee, Florida, auction this year. Even the hosts of the auction were astonished that a nearly 30-year-old Japanese sports car went for so much cash. This specific car had every feature that a sports car enthusiast would want, including the all-important six-speed manual and a targa roof. It also only has 9,000 miles on the clock. However, despite approaching a quarter-million dollar price tag, this Supra is not a record breaker. Two Supras have sold for more money in the past on Bring a Trailer.