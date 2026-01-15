This Fourth-Gen Toyota Supra Sold For A Sky-High Auction Price
The fourth-generation Toyota Supra has always been a pretty hot car, ever since it rolled off the line in 1993. It's common, nowadays, to see examples (especially twin-turbocharged models powered by the iconic 2JZ inline-six) break six-figures at auction. A later-model-year six-speed manual twin-turbo Toyota Supra is worth its weight in gold.
That fact became ever more evident when a 1998 Toyota Supra Turbo sold for $220,000 at auction during Mecum's Kissimmee, Florida, auction this year. Even the hosts of the auction were astonished that a nearly 30-year-old Japanese sports car went for so much cash. This specific car had every feature that a sports car enthusiast would want, including the all-important six-speed manual and a targa roof. It also only has 9,000 miles on the clock. However, despite approaching a quarter-million dollar price tag, this Supra is not a record breaker. Two Supras have sold for more money in the past on Bring a Trailer.
Super high prices on Supras
In 2022, a 1994 Toyota Supra Turbo (also with a six-speed) sold for $232,000. It had 13,000 miles on the odometer and was completely unmodified. Also in 2022, a 1997 Toyota Supra Turbo went for $230,000. It had much more mileage at 53,000 miles, but it hasd been fitted with a modified suspension for extra sportiness.
Classic muscle cars like Dodge Chargers and Chevy Chevelles still command high prices at auction, but as the generation that grew up with the "Need For Speed" games and the "Fast and Furious" franchise gets older and starts to buy collector cars, you can probably expect Japanese sports cars like the Supra to continue to go up in value, or at least plateau somewhere in low-orbit. It's kind of annoying that cars like the Supra have risen to completely unaffordable prices for most of us, but at least someone is enjoying the car. Let's just hope that whoever bought this Supra plans on driving it and actually lets that 2JZ stretch its legs.