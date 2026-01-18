This Ultra-Rare Chevelle Is One Of The Most Cloned Chevys Ever Made

Certain cars tend to be cloned more than others. Think of Gulf-liveried GT40 replicas, A-Team GMC Vandura vans, or the legendary Eleanor Shelby Mustang, which is now fully legal to replicate, following a lengthy legal debate. However, not every commonly cloned car hails from the race tracks or silver screen, as is demonstrated by the Chevy Chevelle we're putting under the spotlight today. Specifically, it's the 1970 Chevrolet Chevelle SS 454 convertible that folk just love to replicate, and while die-hard Chevy fans might immediately know why, it's worth explaining to those who might not be familiar with the model. The Chevelle, in general, is one of the most iconic muscle cars ever made by Chevrolet, with the SS 454 trim sitting at the top of the tree. It housed a powerful LS6 big block engine, which kicked out 450 horses and 500 lb-ft of torque, making it among the most fearsome production models of its era.

As a result, the '70 Chevelle SS 454 is widely admired, and enthusiasts pay handsomely to get hold of one. The problem is, only 4,475 LS6-equipped Chevelle and El Camino models were ever made (no accurate split is available between the two models), and so demand seriously outstrips supply when it comes to this particular classic Chevy. And then we get to the convertible — it's reported that roughly 20 examples were ever made. As a result, these ultra-exclusive convertibles fetch a pretty penny when they do come up for sale, with recent auction results exceeding half-a-million dollars. Naturally, that's out of reach for many enthusiasts, which is why so many of them turn to making their own clone of the SS convertible, as a more accessible way of owning such a treasure.