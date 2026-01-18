This Ultra-Rare Chevelle Is One Of The Most Cloned Chevys Ever Made
Certain cars tend to be cloned more than others. Think of Gulf-liveried GT40 replicas, A-Team GMC Vandura vans, or the legendary Eleanor Shelby Mustang, which is now fully legal to replicate, following a lengthy legal debate. However, not every commonly cloned car hails from the race tracks or silver screen, as is demonstrated by the Chevy Chevelle we're putting under the spotlight today. Specifically, it's the 1970 Chevrolet Chevelle SS 454 convertible that folk just love to replicate, and while die-hard Chevy fans might immediately know why, it's worth explaining to those who might not be familiar with the model. The Chevelle, in general, is one of the most iconic muscle cars ever made by Chevrolet, with the SS 454 trim sitting at the top of the tree. It housed a powerful LS6 big block engine, which kicked out 450 horses and 500 lb-ft of torque, making it among the most fearsome production models of its era.
As a result, the '70 Chevelle SS 454 is widely admired, and enthusiasts pay handsomely to get hold of one. The problem is, only 4,475 LS6-equipped Chevelle and El Camino models were ever made (no accurate split is available between the two models), and so demand seriously outstrips supply when it comes to this particular classic Chevy. And then we get to the convertible — it's reported that roughly 20 examples were ever made. As a result, these ultra-exclusive convertibles fetch a pretty penny when they do come up for sale, with recent auction results exceeding half-a-million dollars. Naturally, that's out of reach for many enthusiasts, which is why so many of them turn to making their own clone of the SS convertible, as a more accessible way of owning such a treasure.
Understanding this rare Chevelle's appeal
Aside from a 450-horsepower big-block V8 engine, and ludicrous scarcity, is there anything else that attracts muscle car fans to the '70 Chevelle convertible? Of course there is, and timeless style has to be up there as one of this car's greatest attributes. It'll be celebrating its 56th birthday this year, and those smooth chrome bumpers, quad headlights, and sleek-yet-muscular lines are looking better than ever. The coupe sports the same classic look, but the added benefit of top-down motoring is really the cherry on the cake. It's also just as nice inside, too, with leather bucket seats keeping you in place, and creature comforts such as a powered roof, power steering, and power front disc brakes making it easier than you might think to actually get out and enjoy the thing.
The problem with so many clones being made of these cars, is that it can sometimes be difficult to verify whether what you're looking at is the real deal or not. With so many 'fakes' out there, history and provenance are of the utmost importance for those looking to shell out for the real thing – although even paperwork can be faked. For those of us without $500k budgets, getting a clone for a fraction of the price is the next best thing. Naturally, a clone is cheaper — hundreds of thousands of dollars cheaper, even in immaculate condition — which means buyers can feel a little less guilty about actually using their Chevelle. It's one thing to beat on a $100k classic, but spinning the tires of a $500k museum piece probably feels all kinds of wrong.