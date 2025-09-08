You Can Now Build Your Own 'Eleanor' Mustang Without Fear Of Being Sued

After decades of courtroom battles, the U.S. Court of Appeals has officially, and finally, ruled that the famous Eleanor Ford Mustang from "Gone in 60 Seconds" is not protected by copyright. What does this mean for car guys and gals? It means that they can now create their own replicas of Eleanor without fear of being sued by Denice Halicki, the widow of the original film's creator, and sole owner of all merchandising and intellectual property rights to Eleanor.

The dispute centered around whether Eleanor could be considered a character under copyright law. If the car could be considered as such, then any unauthorized reproductions would be considered illegal. The court applied something called the Towle test, which had previously been used in the 2015 Batmobile case. In that instance, the ruling concluded the Batmobile was indeed a protectable character, down to the fact that it had distinctive traits and a level of autonomy.

However, in the case of Eleanor, three judges found that — unlike the Batmobile, which would cost a fortune to build in real life anyway, and other car-based characters like Herbie — Eleanor didn't meet the same criteria. It was determined that the Mustang lacked anthropomorphic qualities, consistent personality traits, and uniquely distinctive features, which meant it could not legally qualify as a character. The judge argued that Eleanor better fit the description of a prop. The ruling puts to bed the 20-year dispute between Denice Halicki and the Shelby group. The former had long argued that Eleanor deserved protection as a character, but ultimately, the courts disagreed.