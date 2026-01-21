Who Makes Airbus Engines? (It's More Than Just One Company)

Airbus, like its competitor Boeing, is responsible for producing thousands of aircraft for hundreds of different companies and countries around the world. It's a huge company with a wide repertoire of products that extends beyond military and commercial aircraft. Still, most people know Airbus as the passenger plane manufacturer that isn't Boeing.

The Airbus A320 passenger jet might take the spotlight in Airbus' lineup, but the brand makes four other passenger airliners (and cargo variants) that are each suited for different tasks. Additionally, the company makes four military planes for both offensive and defensive/logistics roles. If that wasn't enough, Airbus also owns a helicopter division, which has a lineup of 18 distinct helicopters split between military and civil use.

With a couple dozen different aircraft to produce and manage, you might be surprised to know that Airbus doesn't make the engines for any of its aircraft. Sure, it has input in the production of each engine that goes into one of its products. However, outside suppliers handle the propulsion tasks for your average Airbus plane or helicopter.