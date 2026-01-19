5 Hidden Features In Everyday Tools You Might Not Know Exist

It's an unspoken rite of passage to hit your thumb instead of the nail while hammering. You'll find dozens of tips online on the best way to start a nail, but there's one method that allows you to do so one-handed. You'll need a standard claw hammer specifically, so this tip may not work with other kinds. Secure the nail between the claws so its head rests facing the handle and it's pointed in the opposite direction of the hammer head. Now, swing the hammer backwards at your target. Just a bit of force will be all it takes to get the nail to stick fast, enough to continue hammering it as you normally would. Roll credits, and no innocent thumbs were harmed in the making of this film.

Of course, this solution has its limits. You'll need good hand-eye coordination, and landing the nail in the wrong spot has a higher likelihood of happening. You'll ideally need a project where the nails don't have to be in precise spots. It may be easier to just buy a hammer with a notch on top built for one-handed nail driving.

For DIY solutions, you could attach a disc magnet to the hammerhead so nails stick to it, similar to a magnetic screwdriver head, or you could cut a notch into a thin shim to hold the nail, similar to a Thumb Saver. There's an entire category online of tools to hold nails for hammering, like this nail holder. Otherwise, changing up your technique just a bit requires no extra tool at all. Most would recommend gently tapping the nail to set it and then bringing in the heavier, harder swings to send it home. Whichever option you choose, your thumb will thank you.