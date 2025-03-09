What's The Notch On Top Of Your Hammer For?

Hammers are some of the most basic tools on the market, both in terms of their construction and how they're used. Comprised typically of a metal or wood handle and a metal head, you simply grab the handle and swing away at your target, typically a nail of some kind. Should you mess up, you can turn the hammer around and use the claw on the opposite side of the head to yank the nail out. This covers the bulk of what hammers can do, but it turns out that many actually have another often-overlooked feature that can save a lot of time and effort on the job.

Advertisement

If you look at the head of the average hammer, you're likely to see a notch toward the middle, favoring the hammer side. On the hammer end itself, there'll likely be an indent running the length of the top of the hammer side. Typically found on the job-specific claw and framing hammers, these cutouts are known as nail starters. They exist so that the nail doesn't have to be held onto before knocking it through a surface, potentially harming your or someone else's hand in the process. It's as simple as setting a nail within it and swinging the hammer wherever you want the nail to go. Once it's in, remove the hammer from the nail and finish the job as usual.

Even though this feature is commonly ignored, some manufacturers embrace it. They go above and beyond to make sure users take notice of it, making it easy to use in an effort to save as many fingers as possible.

Advertisement