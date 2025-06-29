Your Screwdriver Handles Could Be Hiding A Useful Feature

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

When building a mechanic's tool kit, screwdrivers are among the hand tools that are a must-have. Whether you're investing in standard screwdrivers or the best multi-bit screwdrivers on the market, you are getting your money's worth with the wide range of applications you can use them on: from DIY home projects to machine, car, and gadget repairs. But have you ever wondered why screwdrivers have handles molded with ridges? Theoretically, this design provides a secure grip to prevent accidental slippage. A study published in Applied Ergonomics even examined how the shape of the handle (circular, hexagonal, cylindrical, and more) affected the fingers in contact when using the tools. The findings leaned more toward circular and hexagonal handles as the preferred shape for better gripping and turning.

Interestingly, there could be another reason for the standard screwdriver handle design, as the ridges make it possible for the tool to fit snugly inside the hex socket of a torque or ratchet wrench. When used in combination, the ordinary screwdriver becomes a high-torque tool capable of loosening stubborn screws. TikTok user sandra.maria.home created a buzz online when she shared this trick, prompting many people to wonder how they missed such a convenient feature. What's good about this combination is you won't tire your hand or wrist when twisting the torque wrench to rotate the screwdriver. It's perfect for when you are working in tight spaces or breaking a screw loose that won't budge. However, while this trick is useful, it has some limitations.