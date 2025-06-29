Your Screwdriver Handles Could Be Hiding A Useful Feature
When building a mechanic's tool kit, screwdrivers are among the hand tools that are a must-have. Whether you're investing in standard screwdrivers or the best multi-bit screwdrivers on the market, you are getting your money's worth with the wide range of applications you can use them on: from DIY home projects to machine, car, and gadget repairs. But have you ever wondered why screwdrivers have handles molded with ridges? Theoretically, this design provides a secure grip to prevent accidental slippage. A study published in Applied Ergonomics even examined how the shape of the handle (circular, hexagonal, cylindrical, and more) affected the fingers in contact when using the tools. The findings leaned more toward circular and hexagonal handles as the preferred shape for better gripping and turning.
Interestingly, there could be another reason for the standard screwdriver handle design, as the ridges make it possible for the tool to fit snugly inside the hex socket of a torque or ratchet wrench. When used in combination, the ordinary screwdriver becomes a high-torque tool capable of loosening stubborn screws. TikTok user sandra.maria.home created a buzz online when she shared this trick, prompting many people to wonder how they missed such a convenient feature. What's good about this combination is you won't tire your hand or wrist when twisting the torque wrench to rotate the screwdriver. It's perfect for when you are working in tight spaces or breaking a screw loose that won't budge. However, while this trick is useful, it has some limitations.
Situations where the screwdriver-and-torque wrench combination is not applicable
If you already know how to use a torque wrench, then you have an idea of how important a snug fit is to the hex socket as it ensures the even distribution of force and prevents damage to certain parts when the wrench is being rotated. As such, when a screwdriver handle is not the right size for the socket or if it does not have ridges, then it is not suitable for this hack. Forcing them together in a way they were not intended could damage both the screwdriver and the wrench.
Another instance where you don't need to combine a screwdriver with a torque wrench is when you already have an impact driver, like DeWalt's cordless impact wrench. This power tool is designed to drive screws with more torque and control. Compared to the tool combo, an impact driver can securely hold bits in place, so you won't have to exert much effort when using this on a task. Over on Reddit, several craftsmen and hand tool users have also advised against the tool combination, saying screwdriver handles are not designed to withstand much torque. Hence, the screwdriver could fall apart when used with a torque wrench.
Better alternatives for extra torque
If you often find yourself dealing with tough fasteners, you're better off investing in tools designed to provide more torque safely and efficiently than the screwdriver-and-torque wrench hack. Two good alternatives worth considering are the ratchet screwdriver and the bolster screwdriver. The former allows you to apply torque in one direction without lifting and repositioning the tool between turns — just like a ratchet wrench, but fitted with a screwdriver head. Many models offer interchangeable bits so you can tackle a variety of fastener types with just one tool. The Amazon Basics Store offers a 73-piece magnetic ratcheting wrench and electronics precision screwdriver set with a 4.6-star rating from over 20,000 reviews for only $20.68.
On the other hand, the bolster screwdriver features a built-in nut (bolster) near the top of the shaft. This design allows you to safely pair the screwdriver with a wrench or socket for added torque without risking damage to the handle. Some models even have removable handles to expose the bolster more easily, giving you even more control with less chance of slipping while in use. Compared to ratchet screwdrivers, most bolster screwdrivers are sold individually. However, while it's rare to find a set of this tool, the chances are never zero. For example, Steelman's comfort grip screwdriver set, with a 4.6-star rating on Amazon, comes with 15 screwdrivers, ranging in size. The five largest drivers have built-in bolsters, and the entire collection retails for $26.56.