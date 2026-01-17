Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max Vs Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra: There's A Clear Winner Here

The fight between the iPhone and Android can often more simply be boiled down to a fight between the brands that make them. According to data from Canalys, Apple and Samsung held a market share of 49% and 31%, respectively, in the U.S. as of mid-2025, which doesn't leave a lot of room for competitors. To that end, the top-tier phone for those companies (excluding foldables) is the iPhone 17 Pro Max and the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra. As such, you might be wondering how these two large and relatively heavy candy bar phones compare to each other.

Both phones start at 256GB and 12GB ROM/RAM configurations. The iPhone can get up to 2TB in storage, which is twice the amount of the maximum S25 Ultra. However, the S25 Ultra can get up to 16GB of RAM, while the iPhone 17 Pro Max tops out at 12. As of this writing, the base model of the S25 Ultra starts at $1,049.99 while the iPhone 17 Pro Max starts at $1,199, so both are north of the $1,000 price point.

In terms of which phone is better overall, ultimately it's a judgement call. Both phones are excellent, so it mainly comes down to which operating system you prefer. If we were making the call, though, we'd lean toward the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra. It currently has a lower price, more camera options, and a few extras that might make it more worthwhile.