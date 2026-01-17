Study Shows Dangerous Plastics Are Being Used As Fuel To Heat Homes

Plastic was, at one point, something of a wonder material. Cheap to manufacture, surprisingly durable, and remarkably versatile, plastics have played an important role in the development of the world as we know it. Celluloid, for example, made many products more accessible to 19th-century consumers and served as a cheap alternative to materials such as ivory and tortoiseshell. One of its successors, Bakelite, was even more important, arguably helping to usher in the world of consumer capitalism and disposable plastic products we're familiar with today.

But we now know that plastic poses as many problems as it solves. For one, the manufacture of plastics generates a significant amount of greenhouse gases, contributing to global warming and its many side effects. The finished products, on the other hand, contribute to oceanic pollution and the spread of potentially injurious microplastics. While science has discovered many unexpected ways to recycle plastic trash, the reality is that not all plastic gets reused safely.

Case in point: a 2026 study, led by Australia's Curtin University and published in Nature, found that the burning of plastic waste as fuel is disturbingly common in the Global South. Speaking to Phys.org, lead researcher Dr. Bishal Bharadwaj said that the researchers "[F]ound evidence of people burning everything from plastic bags and wrappers to bottles and packaging, just to meet basic household needs." The numbers make for grim reading: up to a third of the study's 998 respondents claimed that they were aware of the practice; even more disconcertingly, nearly half expressed some level of agreement that burning plastic in stoves was common practice.