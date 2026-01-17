This Tiny Ryobi Gadget Makes 18V Tool Batteries Way More Practical

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Whether you're looking for gadgets to upgrade your garage or to keep you company while you're camping, Ryobi has plenty of options in its current range. The brand frequently launches new gadgets that add capabilities to its existing battery technology, and one of its latest launches is the 18V One+ 150W power source. It's designed to make the brand's 18V tool batteries easy to use to power small devices, and features a 30W USB-C port, an 18W USB-A port, and a 120V AC outlet. According to the brand, one fully charged 4Ah battery should deliver enough power to fully recharge a smartphone three times.

Much like the rest of Ryobi's 18V One+ range, the power source is backed by a three-year manufacturer's warranty. It's one of several useful Ryobi products coming out in 2026 that aren't power tools, with fans of both the brand's 18V and 40V cordless lines having plenty to look forward to in the coming months. At the time of writing, Ryobi has not yet disclosed pricing for its latest power source, but looking at the brand's existing line of power source products gives us a solid idea of what the upcoming iteration might cost.