This Tiny Ryobi Gadget Makes 18V Tool Batteries Way More Practical
Whether you're looking for gadgets to upgrade your garage or to keep you company while you're camping, Ryobi has plenty of options in its current range. The brand frequently launches new gadgets that add capabilities to its existing battery technology, and one of its latest launches is the 18V One+ 150W power source. It's designed to make the brand's 18V tool batteries easy to use to power small devices, and features a 30W USB-C port, an 18W USB-A port, and a 120V AC outlet. According to the brand, one fully charged 4Ah battery should deliver enough power to fully recharge a smartphone three times.
Much like the rest of Ryobi's 18V One+ range, the power source is backed by a three-year manufacturer's warranty. It's one of several useful Ryobi products coming out in 2026 that aren't power tools, with fans of both the brand's 18V and 40V cordless lines having plenty to look forward to in the coming months. At the time of writing, Ryobi has not yet disclosed pricing for its latest power source, but looking at the brand's existing line of power source products gives us a solid idea of what the upcoming iteration might cost.
Ryobi already sells other 18V power sources
While the latest power source might be worth waiting for thanks to its impressive range of different ports, it isn't the only product of its kind that Ryobi sells. The brand currently offers the 18V One+ lithium-ion portable power source exclusively at Home Depot, priced at $34.97. It features two USB-A ports that Ryobi says can deliver 2.1 A and 1 A, respectively. Much like the latest, as-yet-unreleased Ryobi power source, it's covered by a three-year warranty and is sold as a standalone tool without a charger and battery. However, unlike the latter product, it does not feature either a USB-C port or an AC port.
Buyers looking for additional versatility could opt for the brand's current-generation 150W 18V One+ power source, which retails for $49 from Home Depot. It features a 120V AC outlet and a pair of USB-A ports, but unlike the latest product, it lacks a USB-C port. Given that USB-C is the latest and most versatile USB port generation, it's arguably worth waiting for the upcoming iteration to launch rather than settling for the current generation of the gadget. Given their similar capabilities and identical wattage, it seems likely that the latest generation will retail for a similar price to the current $49 gadget, too, although, as previously mentioned, exact pricing has not been confirmed at the time of writing.