This DeWalt Power Controller Can Charge Up To 24 Batteries In 5 Hours
Whether you're part of a work crew that uses battery powered DeWalt Tools and lawn gear on a daily basis, or just count several of the Stanley Black & Decker-owned brand's products among your current tool arsenal, it can sometimes be tricky to keep the Lithium-ion batteries that run them charged up and ready for action. In some circumstances, that task might even begin to feel more daunting than any you could encounter on the job. There are, of course, things you can do to limit the amount of time and energy you expend managing the how's and when's of charging batteries for your DeWalt power tools.
And yes, like some of the other major players in the power tool arena, DeWalt does indeed make an intelligent power strip that gives you some much-needed control over your charging routine. According to DeWalt, the 15 Amp Power Controller will even let you charge 24 of your Lithium-Ion power packs in less than five hours time. This allows users to designate a priority outlet for occasions when you need to charge one item a little quicker than the others.
The bulk charging station boasts a total of six AC outlets, allowing for bulk charging via a dedicated 15 Amp circuit that should help limit any potential for frustrating breaker trips. Per DeWalt, the 15 Amp Power Controller will also be backed by a three-year limited warranty, including a 90-day guarantee of satisfaction and 1 year of free service from certified DeWalt technicians.
It's not clear when Dewalt will release its new Power Controller
You might have picked up on the fact that we used the word "will" in reference to the warranty information. There's a good reason we did, as DeWalt's 15 Amp Power Controller has not yet been released for purchase on the consumer market. As of this writing, DeWalt has also yet to announce when the potentially game-changing charging and electrical station might be available for purchase, listing the device only as "Coming Soon" on its product page.
Still, according to sites like ToolGuyd, it's been listed as such by DeWalt since late-October 2025, so it stands to reason that the Power Controller might be coming to a store near you sooner rather than later. But that really could mean any time in 2026 at this point. So, if you're interested, you'll want to keep a close eye on DeWalt's website to see when the Power Controller is ready for purchase.
Whatever the case, we should also note that DeWalt has not announced how much its 15 Amp Power Controller will cost consumers when it does become available for purchase. Nor has the company teased where you might be able to buy one when it does, though it's safe to assume that most licensed DeWalt retailers will carry it. If you can't wait that long, we can tell you that other power tool manufacturers do make similar products. That list includes DeWalt competitor Milwaukee Tools, whose own 15 Amp Power Manager ranks among that brand's handiest gadgets to upgrade a home garage — even at a whopping $549.