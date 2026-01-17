This DeWalt Power Controller Can Charge Up To 24 Batteries In 5 Hours

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Whether you're part of a work crew that uses battery powered DeWalt Tools and lawn gear on a daily basis, or just count several of the Stanley Black & Decker-owned brand's products among your current tool arsenal, it can sometimes be tricky to keep the Lithium-ion batteries that run them charged up and ready for action. In some circumstances, that task might even begin to feel more daunting than any you could encounter on the job. There are, of course, things you can do to limit the amount of time and energy you expend managing the how's and when's of charging batteries for your DeWalt power tools.

And yes, like some of the other major players in the power tool arena, DeWalt does indeed make an intelligent power strip that gives you some much-needed control over your charging routine. According to DeWalt, the 15 Amp Power Controller will even let you charge 24 of your Lithium-Ion power packs in less than five hours time. This allows users to designate a priority outlet for occasions when you need to charge one item a little quicker than the others.

The bulk charging station boasts a total of six AC outlets, allowing for bulk charging via a dedicated 15 Amp circuit that should help limit any potential for frustrating breaker trips. Per DeWalt, the 15 Amp Power Controller will also be backed by a three-year limited warranty, including a 90-day guarantee of satisfaction and 1 year of free service from certified DeWalt technicians.