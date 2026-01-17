This Redditor Added A DeWalt Battery To A Game Boy, Now It Can Run For Weeks

Ever tried to boot up your handheld just to be greeted with the dreaded low battery warning? Or maybe your now-retro Game Boy Advance's original battery has worn out and needs replacing? One Redditor might have just the solution for you, if you aren't afraid of getting a little technical to set it up — and so long as you don't mind getting a workout in while gaming, that is.

Redditor Bangooh shared a remarkable homebrew creation in a post on r/GameBoy: a super-powered Game Boy Advance SP hooked up to a DeWalt 54-volt XR FlexVolt 9-amp-hour battery. The gigantic Game Boy isn't particularly portable anymore, thanks to its massive DeWalt power supply, which is usually intended for use with power tools instead of pocket-sized gaming consoles. But, a lack of portability might be a small price to pay to never need to worry about losing your charger again, or having your console shut down right as you find a shiny Eevee.

Given that the original Game Boy Advance SP could run for around 10 hours on a 600 milliampere-hour battery, the 162,000 megawatt-hour DeWalt battery could easily power the console for hours nonstop without a single charge. There's also no need to worry too much about what to do if or when the DeWalt FlexVolt battery stops holding a charge, either. Bangooh confirmed in a comment on Reddit that the battery is detachable, courtesy of the console's battery cover being attached directly to the battery holder. That means that if the FlexVolt gave up the ghost, it could easily be switched out for a replacement, keeping your Game Boy going for years into the future.