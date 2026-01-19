Is It Okay To Leave Your Home's Heat On All Day? Here's What Experts Say

While we can alter our habits to be more energy-conscious and (hopefully) reduce those bills where we can, it's an unavoidable fact that, in the coldest and hottest weather alike, we need to be able to manage the temperature of our homes. It can be difficult to know what the best solution is, with some believing that maintaining the same low level of heat throughout the day can be more efficient. Typically, though, this isn't the case. The CEO of Scotland's Aventus Eco, Sean Hogan, explained the issue to Woman & Home. Hogan said that a heating system that's always operating is continually losing heat to the outside in very cold weather, so "over 24 hours, this constant work, even just to keep a 'background' temperature high, adds up to a lot."

More work for your home heating to do, of course, translates to more that you're ultimately going to have to pay. This isn't to say that you can't do just this if you find it most comfortable, but that it's often going to be more costly. What you can do instead, Electric Radiators Direct heating expert Stephen Hankinson told the outlet, is ensure that your heat is working the hardest when you need it most. Hankinson notes that "switching your heating on for a short burst first thing in the morning when you wake up [...] takes the edge off the chill [...] and sets your home up for the day without wasting energy by running it for too long." The key seems to be avoiding either using it when it isn't needed or using it at a temperature that's higher than needed. Turning your air conditioning on and off every day could potentially harm the unit and make your bill more costly too.