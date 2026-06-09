12 Things You Should Never Store In Your Car Or Truck

This might be difficult if you carry a lot of bags with you — say you have your purse, your laptop bag, and your gym bag. While it might be easier to leave your stuff in your car when you don't need them, doing so makes it a target, especially if they can be easily seen. Remember that experienced criminals can do smash-and-grab theft in a matter of seconds, so even if there's security around, they might be unable to stop your car from getting damaged and your bags getting stolen.

Aside from your bags, this also applies to valuables, especially those that can easily be spotted from afar. You could be keeping a pair of earrings in a cup holder, or you have your laptop placed on the passenger seat with all the other gadgets that make it easier to work in your car. These items are tempting targets, so it's best that you don't leave them in your vehicle.

If this cannot be avoided, keep your bags and valuables out of sight, preferably in the trunk or covered with a tonneau. While you could keep smaller items under your seat, they might still be seen through the window, especially if you have a strap or something similar peeking out. Aside from that, it's also usually one of the first things that criminals check if they break into your vehicle. By keeping your items unseen, there's less chance that thieves will target your car.