5 Of The Best Cheap Car Seat Covers On Amazon, Ranked
If you just spent most of your money on a brand new car, it's likely that you don't have much more to spare. This puts you in a dilemma where you want to avoid any wear and tear on your expensive purchase, but you also don't have much cash left over to take all the necessary precautions. Luckily, there are some inexpensive options for the average driver. For example, car seat covers can come cheap on websites like Amazon, and for buyers who went for the most luxurious trims, they happen to be a great solution to prevent leather car seats from cracking. After all, you don't want your car having one of the worst-looking interiors in automotive history.
Of course, cheap car seat covers come with their own restrictions, either lacking high-quality construction or not being very simple to install. But since their price is so low, they're designed for a wide range of buyers, which means they'll be able to fit around most seats out there. They are another budget-friendly car accessory, and if you keep a close eye on customer reviews, you'll see for yourself how effective they are, especially at more welcoming costs. That's why this article will look at seat covers on Amazon under $35, ranked by average star rating.
Flying Banner Polyester Covers
In the solid gray color, Flying Banner's polyester car seat covers are only priced at around $30. Their average star rating sits at 4.1 out of five stars with over 6,000 reviews and less than 15% of reviews falling below three stars. The material used has received some criticism, but that's to be expected from such a budget-friendly accessory for your vehicle's interior. Considering how they come in a package to cover two front seats and the whole rear bench, the Flying Banner covers are a fine choice for those who just want to keep their car as clean as they can.
It should be noted that there are a lot of different options on the Amazon page for the Flying Banner covers. On top of having various color choices, there are also neoprene covers and bundles with additional floor mats. These features raise the price by quite a bit, ranging from around $45 to $60, and the average rating might be skewed a bit by their existence. Despite this, you'll find most reviews covering the cheaper options anyway, so you can still expect a fine experience with the low-cost polyester.
FH Group Premium Covers
Although they come with a low $30 price tag, the FH Group Premium covers are a bit more restrictive for those tighter budgets. You can only buy a front set or rear set of covers for that amount, unlike Flying Banner's complete package at the same price. The material is still just polyester, as well, with the biggest difference being the additional 3D air mesh to help with thickness. If you stay under a $30 limit, you simply aren't going to get a complete package.
With that in mind, the FH Group covers are still highly-rated, especially when compared to the Flying Banner alternatives. Currently, these boast a 4.1-star rating on Amazon with over 6,000 reviews; While a smaller percentage of those are five-star ratings, there are also fewer one-star reviews. They also have a wide variety of color options while all still using the same material, so there's no split with other more expensive options beyond the number of covers you get. This allows for a bit more confidence that you'll be satisfied with what you get here.
Car Pass Universal Fit Leather Covers
The Car Pass Universal Fit leather covers are similar to FH Group's, with the cheapest option only providing a two-pack for the front seats. They're also slightly more expensive with a list price of around $33, but this is partially due to their materials. These covers are made with a mix of leather and faux-leather, giving a premium feel even if you don't have time to consider professional detailing for your car. If you prefer this sort of material for your seats, Car Pass's covers are arguably the best choice you can find for yourself and anyone joining you up in front.
Although the Car Pass covers share the 4.1-star average with FH Group while having a lower number of reviews — just under 3,500 — they also have more 5-star ratings on average. While they don't have as many color options, all of them come with the same leather/faux-leather materials, so there's no need to worry about needing to pay more for a higher-quality variant. You might also want to take a look at other cheap car seat covers from Car Pass, such as the Leather Bling covers. They also use faux-leather alongside additional rhinestone patterns, adding a bit of extra bling that's proven to be even more popular with most buyers.
Kingphenix Seat Cover
With Kingphenix's seat cover, your options are quite literally about as low as they can go. Aside from using PU leather and internal sponging, this cover only goes around a single seat, not even wrapping around the back like the others mentioned previously. If you happen to be accident-prone with drinks or food, you'll have to be a lot more careful if this is all you opt for. The price at least makes it a bit more welcoming, coming in at just under $25.
Where the Kingphenix cover really shines is in its average rating. With over 8,000 reviews, it boasts a 4.4-star average, with 67% of those ratings putting it at 5 stars. The reason for this is thanks to its long-term durability, with many praising its strength and fit as they continued to use it. The greatest downside to this cover is the lack of alternative colors, only offering black, beige, gray, and black with a red trim. But for those who value reliability over variety, Kingphenix makes some great covers that are worth looking into.
Black Panther Luxury Seat Cover
At the top of the pack, Black Panther's luxury seat cover stands far above the rest. While it also only covers a single seat using PU leather without anything for the back, it manages to have the best average rating you'll find. A 4.5-star average with over 15,000 reviews is nothing to scoff at, proving it's at least worth the cost of around $26. it also has more color options than the Kingphenix cover, so you don't have to sacrifice quality just to have a bit more variety.
On top of having its own unique patterning on the cushion, Black Panther's seat covers also come with an attached pocket. The extra convenience can be a big help if you don't want to use one of the best phone holders for your car instead, keeping it someplace easy to access without worrying about it slipping into a hard-to-reach crevice. Most of the reviews don't even take this into account, praising the cover purely on its own merits. Seeing as how the 1-star and 2-star ratings barely even count for 5% of the total, this is about as confident as you can be in getting a quality car seat cover that's also ridiculously cheap.