USB Dead Drops – Why People Used To Install USB Drives In Walls

If you've spent much time walking around New York, Los Angeles, or even Berlin, you may have been observant enough to spot USB drives sticking out from unexpected holes in mortar and brickwork. The purpose of these mysterious drives isn't immediately clear when you look at them. They don't come with any interpretation, any indication of their contents, and you can't even usually tell who put them there. But that ambiguity is actually a part of the point of the whole project.

These cryptic storage drives are known as Dead Drops, taking their name from an anonymous drop-off technique used by spies. It started as a guerrilla art project created by artist Aram Bartholl back in 2010, creating an anonymous file-sharing system that anyone can interact with, in any location. Its premise is simple: all you need to do is take your laptop to one of the Dead Drops and plug it in to either retrieve whatever's on it, or to leave something there for the next person to find. It's kind of like a digital scavenger hunt, where you can leave treasure just as easily as you can find it.

Although the project kicked off more than a decade ago, there's still a healthy community out there sharing their files peer-to-peer through literal holes in the wall all around the world. According to the Dead Drop Database, you can find these USBs from locations as disparate and far-flung as the streets of Sydney, Iceland's coast, and even in a padlock outside of Osaka Castle in Japan. As of 2026, there are more than 2,300 Dead Drops tucked away on unsuspecting streets all around the globe, collectively boasting over 75 terabytes of storage.