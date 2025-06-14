Can Your PC Get A Virus From Plugging Something Into The USB Port?

The USB port on your PC makes it easy to connect everything from keyboards and mice to storage devices and useful accessories. Most of these devices work right away without any setup, which is convenient. But that ease of use also comes with a downside, since a rogue USB device could end up compromising your system.

USB drives, often called flash drives, are one of the most common ways malware spreads. Since they're so widely used for storing and sharing files, they usually don't raise suspicion. But flash drives aren't the only USB devices that pose a risk. According to the U.S. Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), attackers have also infected popular USB devices such as digital picture frames during the manufacturing process. When plugged into your computer, these devices can act just like malicious flash drives.

USB attacks can compromise your PC in several ways. Some USB devices are designed to automatically install malware or steal sensitive data as soon as they're connected. In other cases, they might deploy ransomware that locks you out of your system until you pay for a decryption key. Another tactic involves using a USB device that mimics a keyboard. This lets it take control of your computer, run malicious commands, or spread malware across the network. Then there are USB Kill sticks. They can send high-voltage electrical surges through your PC and damage its internal components.

