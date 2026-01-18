Cleaning Out Your VHS Collection? Here's How To Dispose Of Them The Right Way

In the midst of a big clear-out of drawers and cupboards you rarely venture into, you'll probably find a little more than you bargained for. Perhaps you didn't realize just how many VHS tapes you still have, for instance. From home movies of birthday parties from long ago to that copy of "The Lion King" that you bought in 1995, any VHS collection is sure to be a real nostalgia trip just to look through. Today, though, they're surplus to requirements for many. We can watch those movies and shows on streaming services and convert those old VHS tapes to more modern formats.

Some VHS tapes are worth way more than you might think. If yours aren't particularly valuable, though, and you have a lot of commercial ones, you might simply want to clear them out to make some room in your home. If that's the case, there are some important things to bear in mind. For instance, many VHS tapes lack significant value today, but their unique composition means they contain chemicals that complicate recycling. In 2016, GreenDisk COO Mickey Friedman noted to Earth911 that GreenDisk does "about as good as you can" when it comes to recycling them, but notes, "the outside casing is made from different types of plastic, and that can be recycled; it's the Mylar tape that really can't be." This tape can potentially be harmful, the outlet goes on, because it features trace amounts of metals. As a result, it can be dangerous to dispose of the tapes as regular household waste, and it can be difficult to find a specialized outlet that can recycle them properly. Still, VHS owners looking to clean out their collection do have options for doing so responsibly.