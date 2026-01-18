Are Dodge And Ram HEMI Engines The Same As What's In Jeeps?

Dodge, Ram, and Jeep are only a few of the automakers that make up the Stellantis conglomerate, but they are still, along with Chrysler, colloquially referred to as Mopar. Mopar products nowadays are known for a handful of things, one of those being the use of the Hemi V8. The third-generation Hemi V8 made its debut in the early 2000s in the Dodge Ram, replacing the old 5.9-liter Magnum V8 in those trucks. It has been in production ever since then, and it has made appearances in multiple different Mopar products in one form or another.

The Dodge Durango and its cousin, the obscure Chrysler Aspen, both received Hemi V8s, though likely the most well-known application for this power unit was the LX platform Charger, and then the Challenger, the former making its debut for model year 2006, and the latter in 2008.

There have been several variations of the Hemi V8. The lineup kicks off with the 5.7-liter, but it includes the 6.4-liter, also known as the 392, the 6.2-liter supercharged Hellcat variety, and a few years ago, there was also the 6.1-liter Hemi in various SRT8 and SRT products. The engines are generally the same in a lot of ways, but there are still a few noticeable differences between them.