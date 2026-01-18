Are Dodge And Ram HEMI Engines The Same As What's In Jeeps?
Dodge, Ram, and Jeep are only a few of the automakers that make up the Stellantis conglomerate, but they are still, along with Chrysler, colloquially referred to as Mopar. Mopar products nowadays are known for a handful of things, one of those being the use of the Hemi V8. The third-generation Hemi V8 made its debut in the early 2000s in the Dodge Ram, replacing the old 5.9-liter Magnum V8 in those trucks. It has been in production ever since then, and it has made appearances in multiple different Mopar products in one form or another.
The Dodge Durango and its cousin, the obscure Chrysler Aspen, both received Hemi V8s, though likely the most well-known application for this power unit was the LX platform Charger, and then the Challenger, the former making its debut for model year 2006, and the latter in 2008.
There have been several variations of the Hemi V8. The lineup kicks off with the 5.7-liter, but it includes the 6.4-liter, also known as the 392, the 6.2-liter supercharged Hellcat variety, and a few years ago, there was also the 6.1-liter Hemi in various SRT8 and SRT products. The engines are generally the same in a lot of ways, but there are still a few noticeable differences between them.
The differences between Hemi powertrains
Currently, Stellantis offers three different Hemi engines across its range of models, the 5.7-liter, the 6.4-liter, and the supercharged 6.2-liter. All three are based on the Gen III Hemi architecture, although they each have different displacements, and only one of them uses forced induction. In the 2026 Ram 1500, the 5.7 Hemi makes 395 hp and 410 lb-ft of torque, but it now has the eTorque mild hybrid system. Ram also recently revived the TRX, which now bears SRT badging, and dials up the 6.2-liter supercharged V8 to 777 hp. Elsewhere, the 6.4-liter 392 Hemi is only offered in the Wrangler 392, as the 2026 Grand Cherokee only offers four-cylinder power (electrified or otherwise), while the others offer either the Pentastar V6 or the Hurricane I6. In the Wrangler, the 6.4-liter Hemi puts out 470 hp and 470 lb-ft of torque.
Over in camp Dodge, the Charger Daytona recently got the Hurricane, but if you want a Dodge vehicle with a Hemi, the Durango has you covered. All three current Hemi engines, the 5.7, the 6.4, and the 6.2 Hellcat unit, are available in the Durango, putting out 360, 470, and 710 hp, respectively, and they all come standard with AWD. As the power outputs make it clear, these engines are pretty much the same across the Dodge and Jeep lineups, with notable differences including different exhaust manifolds in order to accommodate AWD and 4WD systems. Sadly, the rest of Mopar's lineup has done away with the Hemi entirely, so if you want your Hemi fix, it'll have to be either an SUV or a pickup truck.