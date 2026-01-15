Chinese Scientists Uncovered More Gold Than You Think In 2025

China stuck gold in 2025 — literally. The Asian nation announced three major gold deposits during the calendar year, namely: the Dadonggou deposit in Liaoning province, officially confirmed in November, which could house up to 1,500 tonnes of gold worth $192 billion; a 1,000-plus-tonne deposit in the Kunlun Mountains in Xinjiang province, first announced in the journal Acta Geoscientica Sinica; and an undersea gold field off the Jiaodong Peninsula in Laizhou county, Shandong province first reported in December. Authorities did not disclose the size of the latter, but did claim that it's the largest such example in Asia, contributing to Laizhou's claimed total reserves of more than 3,900 tons.

These finds came hot on the heels of a massive 1,000-tonne find in late 2024 in Hunan province that scientists claimed was the largest precious mineral deposit in the world — later superseded by the Dadonggou discovery. This particular reserve alone was allegedly worth $83 billion when it was announced, not least thanks to high-grade gold deposits of up to 138 grams per metric ton of rock.

For context, the World Gold Council estimates that humanity has mined only about 216,265 tons of gold, so these discoveries are quite significant. Together, they could help China maintain its position as the world's top gold-producing nation and ensure the world continues to have enough gold to use in consumer electronics. However, it's worth noting that not all of these deposits, or their supposed values, are guaranteed.