Yes, There's Gold Inside Your Household Electronics - But Is It Actually Worth Anything?

If you open almost any modern gadget you'll almost definitely strike a tiny bit of gold. Thanks to the precious metal's high conductivity and resistance to corrosion it's used on printed circuit board connectors, microchip pins, and other points of contact. In 2023 about 5% of the gold used in the U.S. in 2023 was inside gadgets like mobile phones, laptops, TVs, and game consoles. Its applications aren't limited to electronics, either — the McLaren F1 used real gold in its engine.

But before you grab a headlamp and tiny pickaxe to mine your old laptop for gold, you should know that you won't get much out of it. While there really is gold in them thar machines it's used very sparingly, particularly in newer electronics that are designed to use fewer rare resources. Electronic waste (e-waste) recyclers will tell you that you can only earn money by processing thousands of devices, not just a few of your family's old ones.

The amount of gold in any one device is small, and the process of separating it from less valuable materials can cost more than the gold is worth. Certified e-waste recyclers process these items in bulk, keeping what can be reused while the rest is sent to refiners who separate precious metals from plastics safely and efficiently. When it's done right, more than 90% of incoming equipment can be repurposed or responsibly processed.