Iowa-Class Aircraft Carriers: Why The US Navy Dream Never Came True

The Iowa-class battleships are one of the most storied warship classes of the U.S. Navy, having been commissioned during the height of World War 2 in 1943. They also saw action in several other conflicts in the latter half of the 20th century, including the Korean War, Vietnam War, and the First Gulf War as part of Operation Desert Storm, with the last of the class, the USS Missouri, being decommissioned in 1992.

Given the length of their service, these ships were updated a few times to ensure that they could face modern threats. One such proposed update was quite interesting, as it suggested turning the battleships into a "battlecarrier." This meant the removal of the ship's aft turrets so they could be replaced with a 320-tube vertical launch system and a flight and hangar deck that could accommodate AV-8B Harrier II jump jets with their incredible capabilities, as well as a mixture of helicopters and the V-22 Osprey. They were also supposed to embark up to 800 marines, turning it into something akin to an amphibious assault ship instead of a full-on aircraft carrier.

However, the U.S. Navy did not push through with the conversion after some study. That's because it was discovered that adding a flight deck to an old battleship was going to be far more expensive than anticipated. Aside from removing everything that was aft of the superstructure, builders would have had to conduct extensive structural modifications to ensure that it could endure the rigors of flight operations. And because such a ship would need crew for both the guns and the air arm, it would also mean needing over 2,000 people to run the entire ship, making it quite expensive to operate.