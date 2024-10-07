The 5 Worst Non-Combat Accidents To Befall US Navy Ships

If there's one thing on every sailor's mind while aboard a ship or boat, it's safety and avoiding accidents. After all, a misplaced cigarette butt can be the difference between a career filled with exceptional service and a fire that destroys half the ship. That happened in 2008 to the USS George Washington aircraft carrier. Accidents aboard ships are often deadly, and every sailor has that drilled into their heads from the day they start their training.

While the U.S. has lost numerous vessels in combat operations since its founding, there have been thousands of accidents during peacetime operations. Whether one vessel slams into another, there's an otherwise avoidable fire, or a plane misses its landing on a carrier and causes widespread damage — odds are, it's going to be bad. Accidental explosions, running aground, and other mishaps have plagued U.S. Navy vessels for years, and some ships have been lost as a result.

Of course, with thousands of examples, the worst non-combat accidents related to U.S. Navy ships are difficult to ascertain. "Worst" could apply to the financial cost, the lives lost, or both, and since these things happen somewhat periodically, this article is looking back no further than the 1960s. Since that time, there have been significant ship losses and widespread damage, reducing the Navy's combat effectiveness while costing the lives of many service members. These are the worst naval accidents to occur, arranged chronologically.

