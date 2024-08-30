What Caused The Fire On The USS George Washington (CVN 73) Aircraft Carrier?

One of the most important things every sailor knows when they're onboard a ship is that a fire is incredibly dangerous. Fires are dangerous everywhere, but when they occur on a ship like the USS George Washington (CVN-73) with all kinds of explosives, fuel, nuclear reactors, aircraft, and thousands of personnel, a fire can be catastrophic. Since 2008, the U.S. Navy has lost two ships and required maintenance of over $4 billion as a result of fires, so the Navy and U.S. government take them seriously.

On May 22, 2008, a fire broke out aboard the USS George Washington while it was off the coast of South America in the Pacific Ocean. Fortunately, no one was killed in the fire, but there were 37 sailors injured from the incident. This wasn't the first fire on a U.S. Navy vessel, nor will it be the last, but it was nonetheless serious. Once ignited, the fire spread through the USS George Washington's air-conditioning, moving throughout the ship.

Because it spread so rapidly throughout the ship, it took several hours for personnel to contain and extinguish the fire. This incident was one of the largest and most damaging fires to happen aboard a U.S. Naval vessel outside of combat in decades, and an investigation was launched to determine what caused the fire, who might have been responsible, and what could be done to prevent a similar occurrence in the future, whether it was aboard the USS George Washington, or another vessel.

