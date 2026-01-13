What Kind Of Exterior Lights Are Best For Security? Here's What The Experts Say

When making the choice between halogen or LED systems for your security lights (the typical dilemma you'll face when choosing between different types), remember how you plan to operate them. With LED being a generally newer technology, it's also unsurprising that they are typically more expensive than halogen versions. The initial outlay for the system may be higher, but over time, LED lights should require less frequent replacement, while also using considerably less energy. The Lightning Superstore technical director Matthew Currington explains just how stark the difference can be, noting to Homes & Gardens that "they have an average life span of 30,000 hours, whereas a normal bulb lasts up to 2000." There's more to their practicality, too: Dan Collier of DC Electrics U.K. tells Which that they also "deal with regular sporadic use much better than the old halogens."

This is particularly important because they will often be set to switch on in response to movement, or to activate and deactivate at intervals pre-set by a timer. Speaking to Better Homes & Gardens, ADT vice president of product management Jimmy Lin suggests, "Integrate motion sensors into your security system that only light up when movement is detected. Motion-sensing lights can deter intruders by putting on a spotlight that is likely to attract attention."

There are a range of motion-activated security lights available at stores such as Harbor Freight. The key is often to have lights that aren't predictable, as a single porch light that was simply on all the time would be. Instead of a deterrent, such a measure could actually make your home more vulnerable, Brinks Home SVP Sara Harshbarger explained to the outlet: "poorly placed lighting can actually have the opposite effect, inadvertently drawing attention to potential entry points for intruders."